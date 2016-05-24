Edition:
United Kingdom

Bill Cosby in court

Photographer
POOL New
Location
Norristown, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, May 24, 2016. A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday ordered entertainer Bill Cosby to stand trial on sexual assault charges over allegations that he drugged and assaulted a woman in 2004. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, May 24, 2016. A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday ordered entertainer Bill Cosby to stand trial on sexual assault charges over allegations that he drugged and assaulted a woman in 2004. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/POOL
Close
1 / 20
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
NORRISTOWN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a pre-trial hearing. The ruling came after a preliminary hearing that Cosby, 78, attended in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, in which witnesses testified about statements that Cosby and his accuser, Andrea Constand, gave to police in 2005. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a pre-trial hearing. The ruling came after a preliminary hearing that Cosby, 78, attended in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, in which witnesses testified about statements that Cosby and his accuser, Andrea Constand, gave to police in 2005. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
2 / 20
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Norristown, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing. In court, Cosby responded with "thank you" when Judge Elizabeth McHugh announced her decision. She wished him luck. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing. In court, Cosby responded with "thank you" when Judge Elizabeth McHugh announced her decision. She wished him luck. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/POOL
Close
3 / 20
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Norristown, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Bill Cosby touches the metal detector after bumping into it as he arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. Constand, a former basketball coach at Cosby's Temple University alma mater, is the only woman whose accusations of sexual assault have resulted in criminal charges against Cosby. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby touches the metal detector after bumping into it as he arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. Constand, a former basketball coach at Cosby's Temple University alma mater, is the only woman whose accusations of sexual assault have resulted in criminal charges against Cosby. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool
Close
4 / 20
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Norristown, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse. Once one of the most beloved U.S. entertainers, Cosby has been hit by a wave of sexual assault allegations from more than 50 women, although most of the cases are too old to be prosecuted. He has denied ever assaulting anyone. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse. Once one of the most beloved U.S. entertainers, Cosby has been hit by a wave of sexual assault allegations from more than 50 women, although most of the cases are too old to be prosecuted. He has denied ever assaulting anyone. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/POOL
Close
5 / 20
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
NORRISTOWN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
6 / 20
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Norristown, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool
Close
7 / 20
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Norristown, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/POOL
Close
8 / 20
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
NORRISTOWN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Lawyer Gloria Allred arrives. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Lawyer Gloria Allred arrives. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
9 / 20
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Norristown, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/POOL
Close
10 / 20
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
NORRISTOWN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Evidence is wheeled in on a cart. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Evidence is wheeled in on a cart. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
11 / 20
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
NORRISTOWN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Bill Cosby puts on his sports suit jacket when arriving. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby puts on his sports suit jacket when arriving. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
12 / 20
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
NORRISTOWN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
13 / 20
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
NORRISTOWN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Lawyer Monique Pressley and lawyer Brian McMonagle for Bill Cosby arrive at Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Lawyer Monique Pressley and lawyer Brian McMonagle for Bill Cosby arrive at Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
14 / 20
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
NORRISTOWN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
15 / 20
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
NORRISTOWN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A CNN television journalist broadcasts live outside the Montgomery County Courthouse before Bill Cosby arrives. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A CNN television journalist broadcasts live outside the Montgomery County Courthouse before Bill Cosby arrives. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
16 / 20
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
NORRISTOWN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
17 / 20
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
NORRISTOWN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A police offices monitors activity outside the Montgomery County Courthouse before Bill Cosby arrives. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A police offices monitors activity outside the Montgomery County Courthouse before Bill Cosby arrives. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
18 / 20
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
NORRISTOWN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
19 / 20
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
NORRISTOWN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

A CNN television crew prepares to broadcast live outside the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A CNN television crew prepares to broadcast live outside the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
20 / 20

Bill Cosby in court

Bill Cosby in court Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Women of the Israeli army

Women of the Israeli army
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »