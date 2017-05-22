Edition:
Pictures | Mon May 22, 2017 | 9:37pm BST

Billboard Music Awards

Cher performs "Believe". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Drake with his many awards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Celine Dion performs "My Heart Will Go On." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Miley Cyrus performs "Malibu". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Musicians Alex Pall (L) of The Chainsmokers, Halsey (C), and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers accept the award for Top Hot 100 Song "Closer." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Singer Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Lorde performs "Green Light". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Drake accepts Top Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Julia Michaels performs "Issues". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Gwen Stefani presents Cher with the Billboard Icon Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Nicki Minaj and DJ David Guetta. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs "Believer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Halsey performs "Now or Never." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Hosts Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with their awards for Top Collaboration for "Closer and Top Country Song for "H.O.L.Y." REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Kate Beckinsale presents Top Male Artist to Drake. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Singer Jason Derulo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Rapper Lil Wayne performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
The Chainsmokers perform "Young." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Ed Helm and Kevin Hart present the Top Collaboration award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Cher performs "If I could Turn Back Time." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Actors Alexandra Daddario and Ansel Elgortc. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Designer with his awards for Top Rap Song and Top Streaming Song (Video) for 'Panda'. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Halsey performs "Now or Never." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with their awards for Top Collaboration for "Closer and Top Country Song for "H.O.L.Y." REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Sam Hunt performs "Body Like a Back Road." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Logan Paul and Lindsey Stirling present the award for Top Social Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Cher accepts the Billboard Icon Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Singer Nicki Minaj performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Jason Derulo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Blake Shelton with his Top Country Artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Florida Georgia Line and John Legend perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Hosts Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Prince Michael Jackson presents the Top Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Celine Dion performs "My Heart Will Go On." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
