United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 31, 2015 | 5:02pm BST

Blowing in the wind

A woman struggles to keep her balance as she crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A woman crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A woman crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Pedestrians hold each other as they cross the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A boy holds on to a woman as they cross the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Pedestrians cross the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A young woman reacts as she crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A couple cross the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
