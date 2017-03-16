Canadian refugees learn to curl

Refugees take to the ice as they are introduced to the sport of curling. "Curling is a fantastic, very Canadian winter sport, and we thought that they might be interested in learning about winter sports in Canada since we have quite a long winter...more

Refugees take to the ice as they are introduced to the sport of curling. "Curling is a fantastic, very Canadian winter sport, and we thought that they might be interested in learning about winter sports in Canada since we have quite a long winter here," said Together Project director Anna Hill. She founded the group last fall to fill a need: Government-assisted refugees lack social supports when they arrive in Canada, she said. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

