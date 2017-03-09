Closing in on Raqqa
U.S. army vehicles drive north of Manbij city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near who he said were Islamic State fighters held prisoners by them, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride a military vehicle north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Prisoners who are said to be Islamic State fighters by Syrian Democratic Forces fighters are pictured north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A young Syrian Democratic Forces fighter poses for a picture with his weapon north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near a flag in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter watches a convoy of his forces advancing in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters hold up their weapons in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Men who fled clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks with his weapon in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter rests while looking over the Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Next Slideshows
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons....
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
International Women's Day
Events marking International Women's Day around the world.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought kills off livestock and leaves the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.