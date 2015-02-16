Edition:
Copenhagen memorial

People place candles and flowers as a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People carry torches during a memorial service for victims of deadly attacks on a synagogue and an event promoting free speech, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Linda Kastrup/Scanpix

European Union (EU) Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager attends a memorial service for victims of deadly attacks on a synagogue and an event promoting free speech, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bax Lindhardt/Scanpix

People hold banners reading Refugees and Muslims are welcome during a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People hold candles as they attend a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A man wears a I am Charlie T-shirt during a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People attend a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People hold candles during a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People attend a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Danish flags are placed next to flowers as people gather for a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People hold candles during a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People gather for a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People gather for a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Floral tributes are placed at the site, where a Danish Jew was shot dead as he stood guard at a Jewish confirmation at the weekend, in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade, Copenhagen, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bax Lindhardt/Scanpix Denmark

Two women lay flowers as a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People pause for a moment of silence at a memorial site for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Denmark's Chief Rabbi Jair Melchior comforts a women at a memorial site for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A woman lays down a flower at a memorial for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A man holds a candle at a memorial for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A man observes a moment of silence at a memorial for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

