Deadly monsoon rains lash India

A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad,. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
People carry packets of snacks after receiving them from civil defence volunteers in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Fire officials and rescuers evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Fire officials evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures of a shopkeeper at a waterlogged street after rainfall in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
People paddle their boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
People use a boat as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People use boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
