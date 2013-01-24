Do-it-yourself war
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a shotgun to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fight in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a shotgun to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fight in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a catapult to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fight in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a catapult to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fight in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter makes homemade missiles at a workshop in north Aleppo December 29, 2012. Syria faces "hell" if no deal is struck to end 21 months of bloodshed, an international mediator said on Saturday, but his talks in Russia brought no...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter makes homemade missiles at a workshop in north Aleppo December 29, 2012. Syria faces "hell" if no deal is struck to end 21 months of bloodshed, an international mediator said on Saturday, but his talks in Russia brought no sign of a breakthrough after a week of intense diplomacy. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a homemade missile in Idlib December 26, 2012. 2012.REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a homemade missile in Idlib December 26, 2012. 2012.REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a homemade missile before they launch it towards the military airport in north Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a homemade missile before they launch it towards the military airport in north Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Free Syrian Army fighters stand by a homemade military vehicle called Sham 2 in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Free Syrian Army fighters stand by a homemade military vehicle called Sham 2 in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A rebel fighter stands on a makeshift attack vehicle at the frontline along the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A rebel fighter stands on a makeshift attack vehicle at the frontline along the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Libyan rebel mechanic tries to fix a weapon, captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, at a workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A Libyan rebel mechanic tries to fix a weapon, captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, at a workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A Libyan rebel mechanic works on a weapon shield for a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A Libyan rebel mechanic works on a weapon shield for a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Libyan mechanic try to fit a weapon to a shield which will be used for a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011.REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Libyan mechanic try to fit a weapon to a shield which will be used for a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011.REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A Libyan rebel mechanic welds a weapon shield on a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A Libyan rebel mechanic welds a weapon shield on a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A rebel fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as he fixes weapons captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi at a workshop in Benghazi June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A rebel fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as he fixes weapons captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi at a workshop in Benghazi June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A Libyan rebel adds an aluminium ring to a used rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), which will be refitted with high explosives and reused, at a weapons workshop in Misrata May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Libyan rebel adds an aluminium ring to a used rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), which will be refitted with high explosives and reused, at a weapons workshop in Misrata May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A rebel soldier repairs weapons captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, at a workshop in Benghazi June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A rebel soldier repairs weapons captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, at a workshop in Benghazi June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A Libyan volunteer fixes a rocket pod, usually fired from an aircraft, at a weapon workshop in Misrata May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Libyan volunteer fixes a rocket pod, usually fired from an aircraft, at a weapon workshop in Misrata May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
Women in the military
Females serving in militaries around the world.
Chicago's deep freeze
A deep chill hits the city as firefighters battle a huge blaze.
Israel votes
Netanyahu retains victory despite a late center-left boost.
Obama's second inauguration
President Barack Obama is inaugurated back into office.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.