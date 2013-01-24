Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 24, 2013 | 5:30pm GMT

Do-it-yourself war

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a shotgun to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fight in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a shotgun to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fight in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a shotgun to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fight in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 16
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a catapult to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fight in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a catapult to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fight in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a catapult to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fight in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 16
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter makes homemade missiles at a workshop in north Aleppo December 29, 2012. Syria faces "hell" if no deal is struck to end 21 months of bloodshed, an international mediator said on Saturday, but his talks in Russia brought no sign of a breakthrough after a week of intense diplomacy. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter makes homemade missiles at a workshop in north Aleppo December 29, 2012. Syria faces "hell" if no deal is struck to end 21 months of bloodshed, an international mediator said on Saturday, but his talks in Russia brought no...more

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter makes homemade missiles at a workshop in north Aleppo December 29, 2012. Syria faces "hell" if no deal is struck to end 21 months of bloodshed, an international mediator said on Saturday, but his talks in Russia brought no sign of a breakthrough after a week of intense diplomacy. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
3 / 16
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a homemade missile in Idlib December 26, 2012. 2012.REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a homemade missile in Idlib December 26, 2012. 2012.REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Thursday, January 24, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a homemade missile in Idlib December 26, 2012. 2012.REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Close
4 / 16
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a homemade missile before they launch it towards the military airport in north Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a homemade missile before they launch it towards the military airport in north Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, January 24, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a homemade missile before they launch it towards the military airport in north Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
5 / 16
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters stand by a homemade military vehicle called Sham 2 in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

Free Syrian Army fighters stand by a homemade military vehicle called Sham 2 in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Thursday, January 24, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters stand by a homemade military vehicle called Sham 2 in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Close
6 / 16
<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, January 24, 2013

Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
7 / 16
<p>A rebel fighter stands on a makeshift attack vehicle at the frontline along the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A rebel fighter stands on a makeshift attack vehicle at the frontline along the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A rebel fighter stands on a makeshift attack vehicle at the frontline along the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
8 / 16
<p>A Libyan rebel mechanic tries to fix a weapon, captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, at a workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani </p>

A Libyan rebel mechanic tries to fix a weapon, captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, at a workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A Libyan rebel mechanic tries to fix a weapon, captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, at a workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
9 / 16
<p>A Libyan rebel mechanic works on a weapon shield for a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

A Libyan rebel mechanic works on a weapon shield for a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A Libyan rebel mechanic works on a weapon shield for a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
10 / 16
<p>Libyan mechanic try to fit a weapon to a shield which will be used for a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011.REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

Libyan mechanic try to fit a weapon to a shield which will be used for a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011.REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Thursday, January 24, 2013

Libyan mechanic try to fit a weapon to a shield which will be used for a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011.REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
11 / 16
<p>A Libyan rebel mechanic welds a weapon shield on a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

A Libyan rebel mechanic welds a weapon shield on a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A Libyan rebel mechanic welds a weapon shield on a pick-up truck in a weapons workshop in Misrata July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
12 / 16
<p>A rebel fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as he fixes weapons captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi at a workshop in Benghazi June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani </p>

A rebel fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as he fixes weapons captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi at a workshop in Benghazi June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A rebel fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as he fixes weapons captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi at a workshop in Benghazi June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
13 / 16
<p>A Libyan rebel adds an aluminium ring to a used rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), which will be refitted with high explosives and reused, at a weapons workshop in Misrata May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra </p>

A Libyan rebel adds an aluminium ring to a used rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), which will be refitted with high explosives and reused, at a weapons workshop in Misrata May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A Libyan rebel adds an aluminium ring to a used rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), which will be refitted with high explosives and reused, at a weapons workshop in Misrata May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
14 / 16
<p>A rebel soldier repairs weapons captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, at a workshop in Benghazi June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

A rebel soldier repairs weapons captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, at a workshop in Benghazi June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A rebel soldier repairs weapons captured from forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, at a workshop in Benghazi June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
15 / 16
<p>A Libyan volunteer fixes a rocket pod, usually fired from an aircraft, at a weapon workshop in Misrata May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra </p>

A Libyan volunteer fixes a rocket pod, usually fired from an aircraft, at a weapon workshop in Misrata May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A Libyan volunteer fixes a rocket pod, usually fired from an aircraft, at a weapon workshop in Misrata May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Women in the military

Women in the military

Next Slideshows

Women in the military

Women in the military

Females serving in militaries around the world.

24 Jan 2013
Chicago's deep freeze

Chicago's deep freeze

A deep chill hits the city as firefighters battle a huge blaze.

25 Jan 2013
Israel votes

Israel votes

Netanyahu retains victory despite a late center-left boost.

23 Jan 2013
Obama's second inauguration

Obama's second inauguration

President Barack Obama is inaugurated back into office.

22 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures