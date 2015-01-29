Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 29, 2015 | 7:05pm GMT

Drafted into Ukraine's war

A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. Ukraine's parliament voted January 15 to refresh its front-line forces and resume partial conscription after a top security official warned that Russian forces backing separatist rebels had sharply increased military activity in the east. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. Ukraine's parliament voted January 15 to refresh its front-line forces and resume partial conscription after...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. Ukraine's parliament voted January 15 to refresh its front-line forces and resume partial conscription after a top security official warned that Russian forces backing separatist rebels had sharply increased military activity in the east. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 15
Conscripts attend a ceremony marking their enrollment in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Conscripts attend a ceremony marking their enrollment in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Conscripts attend a ceremony marking their enrollment in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
2 / 15
Relatives react after a ceremony marking enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Relatives react after a ceremony marking enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Relatives react after a ceremony marking enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 15
Conscripts attend a ceremony marking enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Conscripts attend a ceremony marking enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Conscripts attend a ceremony marking enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 15
A conscript waves goodbye to his relatives before an enrollment ceremony in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A conscript waves goodbye to his relatives before an enrollment ceremony in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A conscript waves goodbye to his relatives before an enrollment ceremony in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 15
Relatives of a conscript react after a ceremony marking enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Relatives of a conscript react after a ceremony marking enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Relatives of a conscript react after a ceremony marking enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 15
Conscripts leave a recruitment office after their enrollment ceremony in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Conscripts leave a recruitment office after their enrollment ceremony in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Conscripts leave a recruitment office after their enrollment ceremony in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 15
Relatives react as they attend a ceremony marking enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Relatives react as they attend a ceremony marking enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Relatives react as they attend a ceremony marking enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 15
Relatives react after a ceremony for the enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Relatives react after a ceremony for the enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Relatives react after a ceremony for the enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 15
Relatives react after a ceremony for the enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Relatives react after a ceremony for the enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Relatives react after a ceremony for the enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 15
Conscripts attend a ceremony marking their enrollment in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Conscripts attend a ceremony marking their enrollment in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Conscripts attend a ceremony marking their enrollment in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 15
Conscripts attend a ceremony marking enrollment new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Conscripts attend a ceremony marking enrollment new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Conscripts attend a ceremony marking enrollment new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 15
Relatives of a conscript react after a ceremony marking the enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Relatives of a conscript react after a ceremony marking the enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Relatives of a conscript react after a ceremony marking the enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 15
An old placard is seen on the wall as conscripts attend an enrollment ceremony of the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An old placard is seen on the wall as conscripts attend an enrollment ceremony of the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
An old placard is seen on the wall as conscripts attend an enrollment ceremony of the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 15
Relatives react after a ceremony marking the enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Relatives react after a ceremony marking the enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Relatives react after a ceremony marking the enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Inside Kobani

Inside Kobani

Next Slideshows

Inside Kobani

Inside Kobani

Touring the devastated town after Kurdish forces lifted the four-month siege by Islamic State militants.

29 Jan 2015
Grieving families of MH370

Grieving families of MH370

Malaysia declares the disappearance of Flight MH370 an accident as the search for the plane goes on.

29 Jan 2015
In the shadow of Syria's snipers

In the shadow of Syria's snipers

Life under the threat of snipers in Syria.

28 Jan 2015
Hezbollah missiles hit Israel

Hezbollah missiles hit Israel

Two Israeli soldiers and a Spanish peacekeeper are killed in an exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel.

28 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures