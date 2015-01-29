Drafted into Ukraine's war
A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. Ukraine's parliament voted January 15 to refresh its front-line forces and resume partial conscription after...more
Conscripts attend a ceremony marking their enrollment in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Relatives react after a ceremony marking enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Conscripts attend a ceremony marking enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A conscript waves goodbye to his relatives before an enrollment ceremony in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Relatives of a conscript react after a ceremony marking enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Conscripts leave a recruitment office after their enrollment ceremony in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Relatives react as they attend a ceremony marking enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Relatives react after a ceremony for the enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Relatives react after a ceremony for the enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Conscripts attend a ceremony marking their enrollment in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Conscripts attend a ceremony marking enrollment new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Relatives of a conscript react after a ceremony marking the enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An old placard is seen on the wall as conscripts attend an enrollment ceremony of the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Relatives react after a ceremony marking the enrollment of new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
