Earthquake in Guatemala

Thursday, November 08, 2012

People rush down the staircase while evacuating the building of the supreme court after an earthquake, in Guatemala City November 7, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte

Thursday, November 08, 2012

People try to make calls on their mobile phones after an evacuation due to an earthquake, in Guatemala City November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A videographer records footage of the damage outside a police station after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Rescuers carry the body of one of the seven victims killed in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in El Recreo, in the outskirts of San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A videographer records footage of the damage outside a police station after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A rescuer covers the body of one of the seven victims killed in a landslide, after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in El Recreo, in the outskirts of San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, November 08, 2012

People stand outside a damaged church after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in San Pedro Sacatepequez in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (120 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A man walks past a damaged house after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday on the streets of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Two men walk past damaged houses after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday on the streets of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Rescuers carry the body of Cruz Abel De Leon, who was killed during a landslide triggered by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, in El Recreo, in the outskirts of San Pedro Sacatepequez, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Jesus Ramirez, 26, lies in the hospital after having his leg amputated when a wall fell on him while trying to save his relatives in a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Relatives of Cruz Abel De Leon react when his body was found in a landslide triggered by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, in El Recreo, in the outskirts of San Pedro Sacatepequez, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, November 08, 2012

People walk past a damaged house after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, on the streets of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A woman reacts in front of the coffins of three members of the Ramirez family, who died during a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Two men remove furniture from a damaged house in the aftermath of a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

