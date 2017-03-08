Editors Choice Pictures
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A rocket is launching as models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Fashion Week in Paris, France....more
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A young girl reacts after President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance in front of her White House tour group in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer in the northern Syrian town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A camera man films a statue of a girl facing the Wall St. Bull, as part of a campaign by U.S. fund manager State Street to push companies to put women on their boards, in the financial district in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Melissa Stewart's team competes in the official restart of the Iditarod, a nearly 1,000 mile (1,610 km) sled dog race across the Alaskan wilderness, in Fairbanks, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A Special forces member enters a house through a hole in a wall during a battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Ukrainian serviceman guards an area on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Simon Gschaider of Austria jumps during training for the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
An Afghan boy selling boiled eggs waits for customers at a coal dump site on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA in an undated photo. KCNA/via REUTERS
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A general view shows the launching of a rocket as models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Fashion Week in Paris....more
A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Demonstrators rally against the Trump administration's new ban against travelers from six Muslim-majority nations, outside of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Three over 100-year-old women, 101-year-old Sophia Smith (L) 101-year-old Lucille Price (C) and 102-year-old Marie Baker (R) cut a cake at a birthday celebration for the three residents of the Crown Heights Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in...more
North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol arrives at the VIP exit of the Beijing Capital International Airport. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A vendor sells fuel in front of a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A model presents a creation by French designer Christine Phung as part of her Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Leonard during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Omsin, a 25 year old femal green sea turtle, rests next to a tray of coins that were removed from her stomach after a surgical operation at the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Smoke rises from a car bomb that exploded during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, deliver remarks on issues related to visas and travel after President Trump signed a new travel ban order in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin...more
An empty classroom is seen at a public school as thousands of teachers took to the streets, delaying the first day of school for millions of children, as part of a two-day national strike demanding a wage increase, in Buenos Aires, Argentina....more
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte during their Premier League match against West Ham. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien Livepic
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson poses for pictures with employees of the agency in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
German Chancellor Angela Merkel grabs the hand of a triplet baby girl as she visits the Bosch Foundation to mark the 15th anniversary of the social organization "wellcome" in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
An unidentified competitor trains in the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Japan Self-Defense Forces soldiers inject fuels into a unit of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) President, waves to his supporters as he arrives for an election campaign rally in Jaunpur, India. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection by British designer Stella McCartney during the Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An internally displaced malnourished child receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
