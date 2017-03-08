Edition:
Editors Choice Pictures

A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A rocket is launching as models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Fashion Week in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A young girl reacts after President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance in front of her White House tour group in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer in the northern Syrian town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A camera man films a statue of a girl facing the Wall St. Bull, as part of a campaign by U.S. fund manager State Street to push companies to put women on their boards, in the financial district in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Melissa Stewart's team competes in the official restart of the Iditarod, a nearly 1,000 mile (1,610 km) sled dog race across the Alaskan wilderness, in Fairbanks, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A Special forces member enters a house through a hole in a wall during a battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A Ukrainian serviceman guards an area on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Simon Gschaider of Austria jumps during training for the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
An Afghan boy selling boiled eggs waits for customers at a coal dump site on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA in an undated photo. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A general view shows the launching of a rocket as models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Demonstrators rally against the Trump administration's new ban against travelers from six Muslim-majority nations, outside of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Three over 100-year-old women, 101-year-old Sophia Smith (L) 101-year-old Lucille Price (C) and 102-year-old Marie Baker (R) cut a cake at a birthday celebration for the three residents of the Crown Heights Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol arrives at the VIP exit of the Beijing Capital International Airport. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A vendor sells fuel in front of a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A model presents a creation by French designer Christine Phung as part of her Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Leonard during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Omsin, a 25 year old femal green sea turtle, rests next to a tray of coins that were removed from her stomach after a surgical operation at the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Smoke rises from a car bomb that exploded during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, deliver remarks on issues related to visas and travel after President Trump signed a new travel ban order in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
An empty classroom is seen at a public school as thousands of teachers took to the streets, delaying the first day of school for millions of children, as part of a two-day national strike demanding a wage increase, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte during their Premier League match against West Ham. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien Livepic

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson poses for pictures with employees of the agency in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel grabs the hand of a triplet baby girl as she visits the Bosch Foundation to mark the 15th anniversary of the social organization "wellcome" in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
An unidentified competitor trains in the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Japan Self-Defense Forces soldiers inject fuels into a unit of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) President, waves to his supporters as he arrives for an election campaign rally in Jaunpur, India. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection by British designer Stella McCartney during the Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
An internally displaced malnourished child receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
