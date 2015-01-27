Edition:
A man rides his bike up Beacon Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015.REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A man rides his bike up Beacon Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015.REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
President Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Patrick Helly, managing director of New Pro Foundry is seen through an eye of a bronze British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) mask as he poses with a partially finished mask at a foundry in west London, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Patrick Helly, managing director of New Pro Foundry is seen through an eye of a bronze British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) mask as he poses with a partially finished mask at a foundry in west London, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Lemurs eat at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Lemurs eat at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd street in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd street in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units carry their weapons as they walk in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units carry their weapons as they walk in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Venus Williams sits in her chair during a break in play against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Venus Williams sits in her chair during a break in play against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Greece's newly-appointed Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras places his hand on his heart during a ceremony at the Kessariani shooting range site where hundreds of members of the Greek Resistance were executed by Nazi occupation forces during World War II in Athens, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greece's newly-appointed Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras places his hand on his heart during a ceremony at the Kessariani shooting range site where hundreds of members of the Greek Resistance were executed by Nazi occupation forces during World War II in Athens, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A close-up view of Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi's dark pinstripe suit, repeatedly embroidered with the words Narendra Damodardas Modi, as he talks to President Obama while walking through the garden at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 25, 2015. Modi gave U.S. first lady Michelle Obama stiff fashion competition at the weekend, turning out in a dark pinstripe suit embroidered with his own name - repeatedly. Damodardas was Modi's father, a tea seller in western Indian state of Gujarat. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A close-up view of Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi's dark pinstripe suit, repeatedly embroidered with the words Narendra Damodardas Modi, as he talks to President Obama while walking through the garden at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 25, 2015. Modi gave U.S. first lady Michelle Obama stiff fashion competition at the weekend, turning out in a dark pinstripe suit embroidered with his own name - repeatedly. Damodardas was Modi's father, a tea seller in western Indian state of Gujarat. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Smoke rises after a Greek F-16 fighter plane crashed during NATO training at the Albacete air base in Albacete, Spain, January 26, 2015. Ten people were killed and another 13 people were injured after the aircraft crashed shortly after taking off at the training centre in Albacete on Monday, a spokesman for the defence ministry said. REUTERS/RTVE

Smoke rises after a Greek F-16 fighter plane crashed during NATO training at the Albacete air base in Albacete, Spain, January 26, 2015. Ten people were killed and another 13 people were injured after the aircraft crashed shortly after taking off at the training centre in Albacete on Monday, a spokesman for the defence ministry said. REUTERS/RTVE
A woman cries after riot police dispersed demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. At least seven people were injured on Monday in clashes between Kenyan police and protesters from the Maasai ethnic group who accuse a local governor of corrupt handling of tourism funds from the Maasai Mara game reserve, the Kenya Red Cross said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A woman cries after riot police dispersed demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. At least seven people were injured on Monday in clashes between Kenyan police and protesters from the Maasai ethnic group who accuse a local governor of corrupt handling of tourism funds from the Maasai Mara game reserve, the Kenya Red Cross said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Ahmed Elahmar of Egypt is challenged by Stefan Kneer of Germany during their round of 16 match of the 24th men's handball World Championship in Doha, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

Ahmed Elahmar of Egypt is challenged by Stefan Kneer of Germany during their round of 16 match of the 24th men's handball World Championship in Doha, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
A devotee offers prayer by rolling on the ground at Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 26, 2015. During the month long festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale daily from the 31-chapter sacred Swasthani Brata Katha book that is dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, alongside various other gods and goddess and the miraculous feats performed by them. The devotees also go on pilgrimages to various temples, perform religious rituals, take a holy bath in the rivers and fast for a month, especially among women who believe fasting helps in their family's well-being or in getting them a good husband. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee offers prayer by rolling on the ground at Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 26, 2015. During the month long festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale daily from the 31-chapter sacred Swasthani Brata Katha book that is dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, alongside various other gods and goddess and the miraculous feats performed by them. The devotees also go on pilgrimages to various temples, perform religious rituals, take a holy bath in the rivers and fast for a month, especially among women who believe fasting helps in their family's well-being or in getting them a good husband. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The pilot of a single engine Cirrus SR-22 aircraft that ran out of fuel while enroute from California to Maui deploys his airframe parachute system 253 miles northeast of Maui, Hawaii, January 25, 2015. The pilot safely exited the aircraft into a life raft and was picked up by the cruise ship MS Veendam, according to the Coast Guard. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard

The pilot of a single engine Cirrus SR-22 aircraft that ran out of fuel while enroute from California to Maui deploys his airframe parachute system 253 miles northeast of Maui, Hawaii, January 25, 2015. The pilot safely exited the aircraft into a life raft and was picked up by the cruise ship MS Veendam, according to the Coast Guard. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard
David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man fishes on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 31 Celsius (minus 23.8 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A man fishes on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 31 Celsius (minus 23.8 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Housing rights defenders shout from a window as they arrive to the appeals court in Phnom Penh, January 26, 2015. Ten housing rights defenders and a Buddhist monk, all jailed after peaceful protests in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh in November last year, heard their appeal verdict today after authorities accused them last year of obstructing public traffic and insulting public officials. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Housing rights defenders shout from a window as they arrive to the appeals court in Phnom Penh, January 26, 2015. Ten housing rights defenders and a Buddhist monk, all jailed after peaceful protests in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh in November last year, heard their appeal verdict today after authorities accused them last year of obstructing public traffic and insulting public officials. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A resident is seen shot and injured during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. At least two people were feared dead Monday and dozens others wounded during a protest by traditional Maasai tribesmen over alleged mismanagement of funds earned from the Maasai Mara National Reserve and the illegal acquisition of property in the Mau Forest Complex in Narok county where they have threatened to eject the elected Narok county government officials, local media said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A resident is seen shot and injured during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. At least two people were feared dead Monday and dozens others wounded during a protest by traditional Maasai tribesmen over alleged mismanagement of funds earned from the Maasai Mara National Reserve and the illegal acquisition of property in the Mau Forest Complex in Narok county where they have threatened to eject the elected Narok county government officials, local media said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Libby Lane, the first female bishop in the Church of England, smiles following her consecration service at York Minster in York, northern England, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Libby Lane, the first female bishop in the Church of England, smiles following her consecration service at York Minster in York, northern England, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kei Nishikori of Japan casts a shadow as he hits a return to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Kei Nishikori of Japan casts a shadow as he hits a return to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Auschwitz survivor Eva Fahidi chat as they attend the opening event for the international remembrance of the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz in Berlin, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Auschwitz survivor Eva Fahidi chat as they attend the opening event for the international remembrance of the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz in Berlin, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Spectators use catalogues to protect themselves from rain as they watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2015. President Obama watched a dazzling parade of India's military might and cultural diversity on Monday, the second day of a visit trumpeted as a chance to establish a robust strategic partnership between the world's two largest democracies. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Spectators use catalogues to protect themselves from rain as they watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2015. President Obama watched a dazzling parade of India's military might and cultural diversity on Monday, the second day of a visit trumpeted as a chance to establish a robust strategic partnership between the world's two largest democracies. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People stand in the center of a car-free snow covered seventh avenue in midtown Manhattan, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People stand in the center of a car-free snow covered seventh avenue in midtown Manhattan, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman is seen on a public transportation bus during snowfall in Queens, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman is seen on a public transportation bus during snowfall in Queens, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A survivor touches the Wall of Death in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A survivor touches the Wall of Death in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Indonesia soldiers and rescue personnel put a coffin of a passenger of AirAsia Flight QZ8501 into the cargo compartment of a Trigana airplane at Iskandar airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Indonesia, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesia soldiers and rescue personnel put a coffin of a passenger of AirAsia Flight QZ8501 into the cargo compartment of a Trigana airplane at Iskandar airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Indonesia, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
President Obama shakes hands with the crowd after delivering a speech at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Obama shakes hands with the crowd after delivering a speech at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A woman cross country skis on snow covered roads during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. A blizzard swept across the northeastern United States, dropping more than a foot (30 cm) of snow but falling short of more dire predictions that sent workers and students home, halted thousands of flights and prompted New York officials to ban cars from roads and shut down subway trains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A woman cross country skis on snow covered roads during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. A blizzard swept across the northeastern United States, dropping more than a foot (30 cm) of snow but falling short of more dire predictions that sent workers and students home, halted thousands of flights and prompted New York officials to ban cars from roads and shut down subway trains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
