Editor's Choice

Pictures | Thu May 28, 2015 | 2:30am BST

Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather at least one dingy with over 30 migrants made the dangerous voyage to Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Members of a music band smoke cigarettes on a bench as they take a break, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
The body of a man is seen under the rubble of a building destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, May 27, 2015. Saudi-led air strikes killed at least 80 people near Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia and in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday, residents said, the deadliest day of bombing in over two months of war in Yemen. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term stand around a man who is accused by the protesters of being a member of Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A couple hugs while standing on a hilly area overlooking Cairo on a dusty and hazy day where temperatures reached 46 degrees Celsius (114 Fahrenheit), May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth proceeds through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London Britain May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A member of Indonesia's hardline Islamic Defenders Front kicks an effigy of Buddhist monk Ashin Wirathu, a proponent of the Buddhist extremist movement in Myanmar known as 969 and was once jailed by Myanmar's former military junta for anti-Muslim violence, during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Jakarta, May 27, 2015. Thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar and migrants from Bangladesh have tried to land in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia since a Thai crackdown on people smugglers in early May led to trafficker crews abandoning them at sea. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A man walks past houses damaged by Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada May 26, 2015. Picture taken May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Visitors sitting in inflatable whirlpools watch a film during a whirlpool cinema event in Berlin, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Sonia Porter (L) reacts to Devin Sadler, 9, picking up a waterlogged gun during clean-up efforts at John and Ruth Hansen's flood damaged home in San Marcos, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto (R) and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff look up during a welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, May 26, 2015. Rousseff is on a two-day visit to Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Iraqi Shi'ite paramilitaries help a wounded fighter after clashes with Islamist State militants in al Nibaie, in Anbar province May 26, 2015. Iraq's Shi'ite paramilitaries said on Tuesday they had taken charge of the campaign to drive Islamic State from the western province of Anbar, giving the operation an openly sectarian codename that could infuriate its Sunni Muslim population. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A passenger sleeps along with her children at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 26, 2015. Temperature in Allahabad on Tuesday is expected to reach 115.5 degree Fahrenheit (46.4 degree Celsius), according to India's metrological department website. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A labourer works at a traditional charcoal factory at a village in Qaha, El-Kalubia governorate, near Cairo, May 7, 2015. Each labourer works approximately 10 hours and earns a daily wage of 70 Egyptian pounds ($9) per day. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Rafael Nadal of Spain jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
People look at a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. Picture taken May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A Syrian refugee prays on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos on a dinghy boat, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. Hundreds of mainly Syrian and Afghan immigrants on Tuesday landed on the Greek island of Kos in the south-eastern Aegean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Performers stand in front of a monument for people who disappeared during the Salvadoran Civil War, in Cuscatlan Park in San Salvador May 26, 2015. Relatives of those who disappeared and victims of the civil war participated in a memorial service for these people and for the prisioners of war, according to organisation Comite Pro Memoria Historica. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
People attend a funeral for militants killed earlier this month in neighbouring Macedonia, at Pristina's Martyrs' cemetery in Kosovo May 26, 2015. Thousands of people turned out in Kosovo's capital on Tuesday to pay their respects to eight ethnic Albanian militants killed earlier this month in neighbouring Macedonia, whose government labelled them as terrorists. Eight Macedonian policemen and 10 Albanian militants, nine of them from Kosovo, were killed in a day-long battle in the northern Macedonian town of Kumanovo on May 9. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
The Wolf volcano spews smoke and lava on Isabela Island, in this May 25, 2015 handout photograph provided by the Galapagos National Park. A volcano perched atop one of Ecuador's Galapagos Islands erupted in the early hours of Monday, the local authorities said, potentially threatening a unique species of pink iguanas. The roughly 1.7-kilometer (1.1-mile) high Wolf volcano is located on Isabela Island, home to a rich variety of flora and fauna typical of the archipelago that helped inspire Charles Darwin's theory of evolution following his 1835 visit. REUTERS/Galapagos National Park/Diego Paredes/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Protesters carry a protester, who was, according to them, killed by policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Residents inspect a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in the Palestinian Yarmouk refugee camp, southern outskirts of Damascus May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Protesters gesture during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Policemen hold a motorcycle as one of their colleagues catches fire after being hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest to mark the eight-month anniversary of the Ayotzinapa students' disappearance in Mexico City, May 26, 2015. The students' disappearance on the night of September 26, 2014 in the southwestern city of Iguala triggered massive protests in Mexico and calls for justice. Officials say they were abducted by corrupt police officers, who handed them over to a local drug gang. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Human bones are seen near an abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. Malaysian police forensic teams, digging with hoes and shovels, began the grim task on Tuesday of exhuming the bodies of dozens of suspected victims of human traffickers found buried around jungle camps near the Thai border. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Victor Perez Cardona sits embalmed in his taxi, his final wish, as family and friends look on during his wake at the San Cristobal funeral parlor in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico May 24, 2015. Perez Cardona was a taxi driver and his family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming techniques, to honour his final request and seat him one more time in his taxi, according to local media. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A female protester shouts at policemen (not pictured) during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
