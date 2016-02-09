A member of a rival team is hit by an orange during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea February 7, 2016. Dressed up as Middle Age kings' guards, a group of men ride in a horse-drawn carriage and pelt 'foot soldiers' with...more

A member of a rival team is hit by an orange during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea February 7, 2016. Dressed up as Middle Age kings' guards, a group of men ride in a horse-drawn carriage and pelt 'foot soldiers' with oranges as thousands of people gather to re-enact a Middle Age battle when the townsfolk of Ivrea overthrew an evil king. In a strange twist, instead of swords and cross bows, these days the weapons of choice are oranges. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

