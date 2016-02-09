Edition:
Dancers perform a lion dance outside a local shop during celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Monkey in Chinatown in Panama City, Panama, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
An unidentified injured man is escorted by riot police at Mongkok in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. Riot police used batons and pepper spray early on Tuesday to quell fights after authorities tried to move illegal street vendors from a working-class Hong Kong district, the worst street clashes since pro-democracy protests in late 2014. It is not known whether the injured man is a protester. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Greek Coast Guard officers move a girl from a dinghy carrying refugees and migrants aboard the Ayios Efstratios Coast Guard vessel, during a rescue operation at open sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Lesbos, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Revellers are photographed during a traditional Maracatu carnival in Olinda, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Timothy Kierstead (C-front), a married gay man from Manchester, New Hampshire, confronts Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio (R) over Rubio's position on gay marriage as Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. Kierstead asked Rubio "Why do you want to put me back in the closet?" REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Ingrid, 5, lies on a couch in front of her stilt house, a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Melissa Chandler holds onto Bleu, a Scottish Highlander steer wearing a campaign sticker for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. Chandler brought Bleu downtown to promote New Hampshire agriculture. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A woman's hair is blown across her face as she crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, Britain February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A man tries to extinguish a fire at an illegal garbage dump after residents decided to set fire to it to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus, in a slum of San Jose, Costa Rica February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Bikers perform in the Globe of Terror during a media preview of Zippos Cirque Berserk at the Peacock Theatre in London, Britain February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A Saudi man fires a weapon as he performs a traditional dance during Janadriyah Culture Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A masked boy peeks around a corner during one of the many carnival parties that take place in the neighborhoods in Recife, Brazil, February 7, 2016. The worst health scare in recent history is not keeping Brazilians from their annual Carnival revelry, with millions of partiers swarming streets and some making fun of the mosquito that spreads Zika and other viruses. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Rescuers carry a survivor out from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in the NFL's Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during the half-time show at the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A child plays beneath lanterns at a temple decorated to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
People burn incense as they pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at a temple in Chengdu, Sichuan province, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) leaps over the goal line to score a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the NFL's Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, California California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former governor Jeb Bush (L) embraces Senator Lindsey Graham after Graham introduced him at a town hall during a campaign stop at Woodbury School in Salem, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A reveller of the Estacio de Sa samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wears a t-shirt covered with pictures of Trump at his campaign rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A performer plays an instrument at a temple fair in the beginning of Chinese Lunar New Year, at Huangsi Temple in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A member of a rival team is hit by an orange during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea February 7, 2016. Dressed up as Middle Age kings' guards, a group of men ride in a horse-drawn carriage and pelt 'foot soldiers' with oranges as thousands of people gather to re-enact a Middle Age battle when the townsfolk of Ivrea overthrew an evil king. In a strange twist, instead of swords and cross bows, these days the weapons of choice are oranges. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a long range rocket launched into the air in this still image taken from KRT footage and released by Yonhap on February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yonhap

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Revellers pose for photographs while participating in an annual block party in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, Brazil, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake is seen during sunset in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton picks up an order of drinks at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
An aspiring model poses for a photo shoot during auditions for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency set to open in New Delhi, India, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Townswomen dressed as Lamia, with their faces painted white and eyes darkened, sing and dance in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, northern Spain, on Carnival Sunday, February 7, 2016. The Lamia are Basque mythological creatures whose lower extremities are those of a duck or fish depending on their proximity to the sea, and whose favored activity is combing their long blonde hair with a golden comb. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Muslim brides wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad, India, February 7, 2016. A total of 84 Muslim couples from various parts of Ahmedabad on Sunday took wedding vows during the mass marriage ceremony organised by a Muslim voluntary organisation, organisers said. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton greet each other on the field after the Broncos defeated the Panthers in the NFL's Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, California, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A street photographer transports an elephant and a horse made of fiberglass in a cart on the waterfront of Xolotlan Lake in Managua, Nicaragua February 6, 2016. The photographer uses the fiberglass figures to use as props when taking pictures for tourists. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Supporters of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders cheer during his rally at Great Bay Community College in Portsmouth, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Tainara Lourenco, 21, who is five months pregnant, sits on the stairs inside the house of a relative in a slum of Recife, Brazil, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
International Space Station (ISS) expedition 46/47 crew member, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko performs a spacewalk outside the ISS, in this Roscosmos image released on February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Roscosmos

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
