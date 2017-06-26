Eid in Brooklyn
Yusra Udayni, a Yemeni-American, takes photos of Eid decorations in her home in celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr in Brooklyn, New York, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Iman Udayni turns to look from the driver's seat at a pair of earrings her daughter Hajar received as a gift from her husband in celebration of the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Hajar Udayni sprays perfume on her son Feras, 4, as they prepare for Eid al-Fitr. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Yemeni-American Muslim Talal Radman (R) passes oud, burning wood traditionally used as perfume, to his son Rakan (L), 12, and Radman's brother-in-law Mohammad Udayni (C) as they prepare for the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at Radman's home....more
Yusra Udayni prepares to leave her home to take part in Eid al-Fitr Islamic prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Salman Udayni, 5, plays with balloons with the words "Eid Mubarak". REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Eid greetings in Arabic are displayed on the front door of a Yemeni-American Muslim family. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Hajar Udayni adjusts her hijab on the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday at her sister's home. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Sisters Hajar Udayni (L) and Sara take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
The Udayni family make their way across the Ceasar's Bay Shopping Center ahead of Eid al-Fitr prayers and celebration. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Salman Udayni, 5, picks out his Eid gifts at Toys "R" Us after the family took part in Eid al-Fitr prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Talal Radman embraces his wife Yusra Udayni as the family return home after taking part in Eid al-Fitr prayers. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Abdul Udayni (L) helps his sister Hajar prepare a breakfast feast to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Eid greetings, which wish wellness for the year, make up decorations around sweets and Arabic coffee at the home of the Udayni family. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
The Udayni family gather around for a large Eid breakfast, made up of traditional Yemeni dishes, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Kholood Eid
Next Slideshows
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed...
MORE IN PICTURES
Swarm of bees removed from Times Square
A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces push towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to take the city from Islamic State.
Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been touring areas north of Damascus in recent days, a rare trip out of his seat of power in the capital.
Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes
Przewalski's horses, driven to extinction in their Mongolian homeland in the 1960s, are repopulated in their ancestral arid deserts and mountains.
Obama post-presidency
The life of former President Barack Obama since Trump's inauguration.
Trump meets Modi
President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations despite differences over trade, the Paris climate accord and immigration.
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.