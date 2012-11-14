Edition:
United Kingdom

Europe on strike

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Belgian workers demonstrate on rail tracks and block trains during a European strike, at the North train station in Brussels November 14, 2012. Millions of workers joined strikes across southern Europe to protest against spending cuts and tax hikes that trade unions say have brought misery and deepened the region's economic crisis. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Belgian workers demonstrate on rail tracks and block trains during a European strike, at the North train station in Brussels November 14, 2012. Millions of workers joined strikes across southern Europe to protest against spending cuts and tax hikes that trade unions say have brought misery and deepened the region's economic crisis. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
1 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Riot police stand guard during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Riot police stand guard during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
2 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protestors shout slogans next to the bullring in central Valencia during a 24-hour nationwide general strike, November 14, 2012. The banner reads "Unified Students Front". REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protestors shout slogans next to the bullring in central Valencia during a 24-hour nationwide general strike, November 14, 2012. The banner reads "Unified Students Front". REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
3 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Riot police clash with students during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Riot police clash with students during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protesters shout at workers of a bar which was open during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protesters shout at workers of a bar which was open during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
5 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protesters move a life-size puppet made of paper symbolizing a Greek during an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament building in central Athens November 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protesters move a life-size puppet made of paper symbolizing a Greek during an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament building in central Athens November 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
6 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Students clash with riot police during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Students clash with riot police during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A flag of Spain is pictured above a banner reading 'For jobs and solidarity in Europe. No to austerity.' during an anti-austerity protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A flag of Spain is pictured above a banner reading 'For jobs and solidarity in Europe. No to austerity.' during an anti-austerity protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
8 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Picketers and protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Picketers and protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
9 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protesters carry flags of Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal (L-R) as they march through Athens' Syntagma square during an anti-austerity rally November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protesters carry flags of Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal (L-R) as they march through Athens' Syntagma square during an anti-austerity rally November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
10 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A protester shouts at customers having lunch in a restaurant during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A protester shouts at customers having lunch in a restaurant during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
11 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A protester holds a stick while another gestures to riot police during a students' demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A protester holds a stick while another gestures to riot police during a students' demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A sign reading "Closed. Nov 14 general strike, common task" is seen on a shop window during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A sign reading "Closed. Nov 14 general strike, common task" is seen on a shop window during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
13 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A protester cries after being identified by policemen, as protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A protester cries after being identified by policemen, as protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
14 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Students hold signs and placards during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Students hold signs and placards during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
15 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Policemen detain a man as protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Policemen detain a man as protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
16 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protesters shout slogans at the Bankia headquarters in central Valencia during a 24-hour nationwide general strike, November 14, 2012. The placard reads: "Stop evictions". REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protesters shout slogans at the Bankia headquarters in central Valencia during a 24-hour nationwide general strike, November 14, 2012. The placard reads: "Stop evictions". REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
17 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protestors shout at police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Valencia November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protestors shout at police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Valencia November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
18 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A police officer (R) kicks a flare as protesters rally during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A police officer (R) kicks a flare as protesters rally during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
19 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A protester with red paint on her hands argues with police officers at a Bank of Spain branch during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Valencia November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A protester with red paint on her hands argues with police officers at a Bank of Spain branch during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Valencia November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
20 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Policemen detain a man as picketers and protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Policemen detain a man as picketers and protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
21 / 22
Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask near a banner showing a Euro coin on the facade of the European Commission headquarters during a march against austerity measures in Brussels November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask near a banner showing a Euro coin on the facade of the European Commission headquarters during a march against austerity measures in Brussels November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
22 / 22

Europe on strike

Europe on strike Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Working at Google

Working at Google
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Friday, February 24, 2017

Inside CPAC

All Collections

Inside CPAC

Friday, February 24, 2017

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

All Collections

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

Friday, February 24, 2017

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

View More Slideshows »