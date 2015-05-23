Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun May 24, 2015 | 12:30am BST

Eurovision: The finals

Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden celebrates winning the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden celebrates winning the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden celebrates winning the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
1 / 30
Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden performs the song "Heroes" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden performs the song "Heroes" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden performs the song "Heroes" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
2 / 30
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
3 / 30
Singer Edurne representing Spain performs the song "Amanecer" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Edurne representing Spain performs the song "Amanecer" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Edurne representing Spain performs the song "Amanecer" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
4 / 30
Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia reacts as she waits for the results during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia reacts as she waits for the results during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia reacts as she waits for the results during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
5 / 30
The band The Makemakes representing Austria perform the song "I am Yours" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The band The Makemakes representing Austria perform the song "I am Yours" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
The band The Makemakes representing Austria perform the song "I am Yours" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
6 / 30
Singer Aminata representing Latvia performs the song "Love Injected" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Aminata representing Latvia performs the song "Love Injected" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Aminata representing Latvia performs the song "Love Injected" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
7 / 30
Singer Monika Kuszynska representing Poland performs the song "In The Name Of Love" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Monika Kuszynska representing Poland performs the song "In The Name Of Love" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Monika Kuszynska representing Poland performs the song "In The Name Of Love" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
8 / 30
Electro Velvet representing the United Kingdom perform the song "Still In Love With You" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Electro Velvet representing the United Kingdom perform the song "Still In Love With You" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Electro Velvet representing the United Kingdom perform the song "Still In Love With You" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
9 / 30
Singer Ann Sophie representing Germany performs the song "Black Smoke" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Ann Sophie representing Germany performs the song "Black Smoke" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Ann Sophie representing Germany performs the song "Black Smoke" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
10 / 30
Singer Knez representing Montenegro performs the song "Adio" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Knez representing Montenegro performs the song "Adio" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Knez representing Montenegro performs the song "Adio" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
11 / 30
Singer Maria Elena Kyriakou representing Greece performs the song "One Last Breathe" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Maria Elena Kyriakou representing Greece performs the song "One Last Breathe" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Maria Elena Kyriakou representing Greece performs the song "One Last Breathe" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
12 / 30
Singer Bojana Stamenov representing Serbia performs the song "Beauty Never Lies" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Bojana Stamenov representing Serbia performs the song "Beauty Never Lies" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Bojana Stamenov representing Serbia performs the song "Beauty Never Lies" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
13 / 30
Singer Guy Sebastian representing Australia reacts as he waits for the results during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Guy Sebastian representing Australia reacts as he waits for the results during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Guy Sebastian representing Australia reacts as he waits for the results during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
14 / 30
Singer Nina Sublatti representing Georgia performs the song "Warrior" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Nina Sublatti representing Georgia performs the song "Warrior" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Nina Sublatti representing Georgia performs the song "Warrior" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
15 / 30
Singer Elhaida Dani representing Albania performs the song "I'm Alive" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Elhaida Dani representing Albania performs the song "I'm Alive" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Elhaida Dani representing Albania performs the song "I'm Alive" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
16 / 30
Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia reacts after performing the song "A Million Voices" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia reacts after performing the song "A Million Voices" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia reacts after performing the song "A Million Voices" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
17 / 30
Singers Monika Linkyte and Vaidas Baumila representing Lithuania perform the song "This Time" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singers Monika Linkyte and Vaidas Baumila representing Lithuania perform the song "This Time" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singers Monika Linkyte and Vaidas Baumila representing Lithuania perform the song "This Time" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
18 / 30
Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia perform the song "A Million Voices" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia perform the song "A Million Voices" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia perform the song "A Million Voices" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
19 / 30
Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden performs the song "Heroes" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden performs the song "Heroes" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden performs the song "Heroes" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
20 / 30
Singer Guy Sebastian (R) representing Australia performs the song "Tonight Again" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Guy Sebastian (R) representing Australia performs the song "Tonight Again" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Guy Sebastian (R) representing Australia performs the song "Tonight Again" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
21 / 30
The band Il Volo representing Italy performs the song "Grande Amore" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The band Il Volo representing Italy performs the song "Grande Amore" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
The band Il Volo representing Italy performs the song "Grande Amore" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
22 / 30
Singer Nina Sublatti representing Georgia performs the song "Warrior" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Nina Sublatti representing Georgia performs the song "Warrior" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Nina Sublatti representing Georgia performs the song "Warrior" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
23 / 30
Singer Nadav Guedj of Israel performs the song "Golden Boy" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Nadav Guedj of Israel performs the song "Golden Boy" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Nadav Guedj of Israel performs the song "Golden Boy" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
24 / 30
Singer Elnur Huseynov representing Azerbaijan performs the song "Hour Of The Wolf" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Elnur Huseynov representing Azerbaijan performs the song "Hour Of The Wolf" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Elnur Huseynov representing Azerbaijan performs the song "Hour Of The Wolf" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
25 / 30
Singer Loic Nottet representing Belgium performs the song "Rhythm Inside" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Loic Nottet representing Belgium performs the song "Rhythm Inside" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Loic Nottet representing Belgium performs the song "Rhythm Inside" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
26 / 30
Singer Lisa Angell of France performs the song "N'oubliez Pas" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Singer Lisa Angell of France performs the song "N'oubliez Pas" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Singer Lisa Angell of France performs the song "N'oubliez Pas" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
27 / 30
A general view shows the stage with participants during the opening ceremony of the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A general view shows the stage with participants during the opening ceremony of the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A general view shows the stage with participants during the opening ceremony of the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
28 / 30
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
29 / 30
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Music in the morning

Music in the morning

Next Slideshows

Music in the morning

Music in the morning

Chart-toppers on Today and Good Morning America.

22 May 2015
Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Musicians compete in the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest.

22 May 2015
When the stars kiss

When the stars kiss

On the red carpet, at award shows and on the sports sidelines, celebrities lock lips.

22 May 2015
Dismantling the Late Show

Dismantling the Late Show

Stagehands take apart the Late Show set after David Letterman's final show.

21 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures