F1 driver Jules Bianchi dies
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France speaks to the media after a news conference at the Suzuka circuit October 2, 2014. French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi has died of critical head injuries sustained at last year�s Japanese Grand...more
Marshalls clear the way for an ambulance after the race was stopped following a crash by Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France at the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A medical evacuation helicopter takes to the air after the race was stopped following a crash by Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France at the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A general view shows the Mie Prefectural General Medical Center where Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France is hospitalized, in Yokkaichi, Mie prefecture, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France drives during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France drives in front of Caterham Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Lotus F1 team driver Pastor Maldonado (L) of Venezuela collides with Sauber driver Esteban Gutierrez (back R) as Marussia driver Jules Bianchi of France drives on during the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race Circuit, central England, July 6,...more
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France drives off the track during the final practice session ahead of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race circuit, central England, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France drives ahead of team mate Max Chilton of Britain during the qualifying session for the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Formula One drivers for the 2014 F1 season pose for a family photo before the start of the Australian F1 Grand Prix in Melbourne March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Caterham Formula One driver Giedo van der Garde of Netherlands crashes after colliding with Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Track marshalls remove the car of Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France (front) and Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France answer reporters' questions at the Korea International Circuit before the Korea F1 Grand Prix in Yeongam October 3, 2013....more
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France reacts as he answers reporters' questions at the Korea International Circuit before the Korea F1 Grand Prix in Yeongam October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi (C) of France jogs on the Marina Bay Street Circuit with his crew ahead of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (front L), Lotus Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France (front R), Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France (back L) and Caterham Formula One driver Charles Pic of France...more
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France looks on before the third practice session of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Force India Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France walks after driving his car off the track during a training session at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Ferrari test driver Jules Bianchi of France arrives for the third practice session of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany shakes hands with Ferrari test driver Jules Bianchi (L) of France after the second practice session of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 23,...more
