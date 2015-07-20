Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 20, 2015 | 1:45am BST

F1 driver Jules Bianchi dies

Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France speaks to the media after a news conference at the Suzuka circuit October 2, 2014. French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi has died of critical head injuries sustained at last year�s Japanese Grand Prix. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 05, 2014
Marshalls clear the way for an ambulance after the race was stopped following a crash by Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France at the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 05, 2014
A medical evacuation helicopter takes to the air after the race was stopped following a crash by Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France at the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 05, 2014
A general view shows the Mie Prefectural General Medical Center where Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France is hospitalized, in Yokkaichi, Mie prefecture, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France drives during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, October 05, 2014
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France drives in front of Caterham Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 05, 2014
Lotus F1 team driver Pastor Maldonado (L) of Venezuela collides with Sauber driver Esteban Gutierrez (back R) as Marussia driver Jules Bianchi of France drives on during the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race Circuit, central England, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Sunday, July 06, 2014
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France drives off the track during the final practice session ahead of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race circuit, central England, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, July 05, 2014
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France drives ahead of team mate Max Chilton of Britain during the qualifying session for the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, March 29, 2014
Formula One drivers for the 2014 F1 season pose for a family photo before the start of the Australian F1 Grand Prix in Melbourne March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, March 16, 2014
Caterham Formula One driver Giedo van der Garde of Netherlands crashes after colliding with Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2013
Track marshalls remove the car of Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2013
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France (front) and Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France answer reporters' questions at the Korea International Circuit before the Korea F1 Grand Prix in Yeongam October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2013
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France reacts as he answers reporters' questions at the Korea International Circuit before the Korea F1 Grand Prix in Yeongam October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2013
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi (C) of France jogs on the Marina Bay Street Circuit with his crew ahead of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2013
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (front L), Lotus Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France (front R), Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France (back L) and Caterham Formula One driver Charles Pic of France address a joint news conference ahead of this weekend's Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa- Francorchamps, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2013
Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France looks on before the third practice session of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2013
Force India Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France walks after driving his car off the track during a training session at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2012
Ferrari test driver Jules Bianchi of France arrives for the third practice session of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2011
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany shakes hands with Ferrari test driver Jules Bianchi (L) of France after the second practice session of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2011
