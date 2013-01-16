Fall of Lance Armstrong
Lance Armstrong walks back to his car after running at Mount Royal park with fans in Montreal August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Lance Armstrong (2nd L) runs with with a crowd of people after sending a tweet to Montrealers to meet him for a run at Mount Royal park in Montreal August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Lance Armstrong warms up before the swimming portion of the Xterra World Championship triathlon in Kapalua, Hawaii October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Lance Armstrong, founder of the LIVESTRONG foundation, takes part in a special session regarding cancer in the developing world during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong awaits the start of the 2010 Cape Argus Cycle Tour in Cape Town March 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Astana rider and yellow jersey leader Alberto Contador of Spain (R) and team-mates Lance Armstrong of the U.S. (L) and Sergio Paulinho of Portugal toast with champagne as they ride during the final 21st stage of the 96th Tour de France cycling race...more
Astana rider Lance Armstrong of the U.S. awaits the start of the 19th stage of the 96th Tour de France cycling race between Bourgoin-Jailleu and Aubenas, July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Astana rider Lance Armstrong of the U.S. answers questions from the media as he goes to the anti-doping medical testing facility after the 18th stage of the 96th Tour de France cycling race in Annecy July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Astana rider and leader's yellow jersey holder Alberto Contador of Spain (R) cycles with team mate Lance Armstrong of the U.S. during the 16th stage of the 96th Tour de France cycling race between Martigny and Bourg Saint Maurice, July 21, 2009. ...more
Astana rider Lance Armstrong of the U.S. crosses the finish line past the Colosseum at the end of the last stage of the Giro d'Italia in Rome, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Astana rider Lance Armstrong of the United States signs the presence board before the second stage from Jesolo to Trieste of the Giro d'Italia, May 10, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cyclist Lance Armstrong of the U.S. speaks at a news conference to promote his cancer foundation at Gemelli hospital in Rome May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Seven time Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong of the U.S. (R) walks in to a garage to get his bicycle as a supporter gestures to him prior to a training session with his new team Astana in Tenerife, Spain's Canary Islands December 4, 2008....more
Democratic Presidential candidate John Edwards (R) and cyclist Lance Armstrong shake hands after participating in the Register's Annual Great Bike Race Across Iowa in Kesley, Iowa July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Democratic Presidential candidate John Edwards (R) and cyclist Lance Armstrong (R) participate in Register's Annual Great Bike Race Across Iowa in Kesley, Iowa July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong hosts the 2006 ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California July 12, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong talks to journalists in Johannesburg before visiting Soweto township January 18, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
Discovery Channel team rider Armstrong passes the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after winning his seventh Tour de France. Discovery Channel team rider Lance Armstrong of the U.S. passes the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after winning his seventh Tour de...more
Cycling fans at a television watch party in Austin, Texas watch Lance Armstrong take the podium as the official winner of the 2005 Tour de France, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell
Cancer survivor and six-time Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong (C) shares a light moment with his Tour of Hope team members and Peter Dolan (R), CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, before embarking on an eight-day, cross-country bike ride from...more
U.S. Postal Service Team rider Lance Armstrong of the United States, the first six-time winner of the Tour de France cycling classic, waves as he cycles past a U.S. flag during the rider's parade on the Champs-Elysees after the 20th and final stage...more
US Postal rider Lance Armstrong of the United States (L) smiles as he waits with his team-mates compatriot Floyd Landis (R) Czech Pavel Padrinos at Quimper airport, after the eighth stage of the Tour de France, July 11, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard more
Overall leader and five-time Tour de France winner US Postal rider Lance Armstrong of the United States cycles down a mountain during the 204.5 km long 17th stage of the Tour de France from Bourg-d'Oisans to Le Grand Bornand, France, July 22, 2004....more
U.S. Postal team rider Lance Armstrong (R) leads the pack during the 15th stage of the 89th Tour de France cycling race from Vaison La Romaine to Les Deux-Alpes July 23, 2002. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
