Fashion for Relief
British model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sarah, Duchess of York, presents a creation at the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood presents a creation with models during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British model Naomi Campbell presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model with a decorated prosthetic limb presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British model Katie Price presents a creation at the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British model Naomi Campbell presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British singer Pixie Lott presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood presents a creation, as Naomi Campbell looks on, during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British model Naomi Campbell wears a campaign against Ebola tee-shirt during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British model Daisy Lowe presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sarah, Duchess of York, and Naomi Campbell embrace during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British singer Pixie Lott presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood presents a creation with her husband Andreas Kronthaler, as Naomi Campbell looks on, during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby...more
British models Naomi Campbell (2nd R) and Jourdan Dunn (R) wear campaign against Ebola tee-shirts during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
