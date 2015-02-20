Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 20, 2015 | 5:35pm GMT

Fashion for Relief

British model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Sarah, Duchess of York, presents a creation at the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A model presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood presents a creation with models during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
British model Naomi Campbell presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A model with a decorated prosthetic limb presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
British model Katie Price presents a creation at the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
British model Naomi Campbell presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
British singer Pixie Lott presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood presents a creation, as Naomi Campbell looks on, during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
British model Naomi Campbell wears a campaign against Ebola tee-shirt during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
British model Daisy Lowe presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Sarah, Duchess of York, and Naomi Campbell embrace during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
British singer Pixie Lott presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood presents a creation with her husband Andreas Kronthaler, as Naomi Campbell looks on, during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
British models Naomi Campbell (2nd R) and Jourdan Dunn (R) wear campaign against Ebola tee-shirts during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week in London February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
