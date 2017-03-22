Edition:
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Aerial view from a helicopter as Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski observes the massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. Luis Guillen Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A vehicle is seen after rivers breached their banks in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A vehicle is seen after rivers breached their banks in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Residents carry their belongings out of their house in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Residents carry their belongings out of their house in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Residents use a raft to cross a flooded street in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Residents use a raft to cross a flooded street in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman removes her belongings from her house in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A woman removes her belongings from her house in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A resident shows her flooded living room in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A resident shows her flooded living room in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
View of Evitamiento highway after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

View of Evitamiento highway after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on a helicopter observes the massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. Luis Guillen Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on a helicopter observes the massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. Luis Guillen Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Residents cross the Viru river after Viru bridge at the Pan American highway collapsed after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

Residents cross the Viru river after Viru bridge at the Pan American highway collapsed after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
A resident crosses the Viru river after Viru bridge at the Pan American highway collapsed after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

A resident crosses the Viru river after Viru bridge at the Pan American highway collapsed after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
People try to cross the Rimac River after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People try to cross the Rimac River after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Dog stands at debris of a destroyed home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Dog stands at debris of a destroyed home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman is assisted while crossing a flooded street after the Huaycoloro river overflooded its banks sending torrents of mud and water rushing through the streets in Huachipa. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A woman is assisted while crossing a flooded street after the Huaycoloro river overflooded its banks sending torrents of mud and water rushing through the streets in Huachipa. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A resident sits outside his home after a massive landslide and flood in Viru, Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

A resident sits outside his home after a massive landslide and flood in Viru, Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
Residents walk along a flooded street, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Cajamarquilla, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Residents walk along a flooded street, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Cajamarquilla, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Volunteers clean a flooded home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Cajamarquilla, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Volunteers clean a flooded home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Cajamarquilla, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Volunteers give clothes to victims, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Cajamarquilla, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Volunteers give clothes to victims, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Cajamarquilla, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People help a woman get off the roof of a house after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

People help a woman get off the roof of a house after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Residents stand near destroyed homes, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Residents stand near destroyed homes, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman carrying her belongings crosses a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A woman carrying her belongings crosses a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A man gets rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A man gets rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman and a child get rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A woman and a child get rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A man helps another man cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A man helps another man cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman gets rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A woman gets rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A bus is seen after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A bus is seen after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
View of a damaged cemetery after rainfall and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

View of a damaged cemetery after rainfall and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
A man throws water outside his house after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A man throws water outside his house after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A man stands at his house after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A man stands at his house after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A truck is seen at the Central highway after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A truck is seen at the Central highway after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A man sits next to debris of his home, destroyed after rainfall and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

A man sits next to debris of his home, destroyed after rainfall and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
A man walks next to a flooded home damaged after heavy rain in Castilla district of Piura. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A man walks next to a flooded home damaged after heavy rain in Castilla district of Piura. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A man stands inside his house after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A man stands inside his house after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
People remove debris after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

People remove debris after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman walks outside her house after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A woman walks outside her house after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Residents cross a flooded street in Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

Residents cross a flooded street in Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
A child sleeps in a tent after heavy rain in Castilla district of Piura. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A child sleeps in a tent after heavy rain in Castilla district of Piura. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People remove debris after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

People remove debris after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A child plays with her dog at a scene of a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A child plays with her dog at a scene of a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A loader carries a group of workers from the municipality of Chosica after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A loader carries a group of workers from the municipality of Chosica after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Children play with a dog next to their flooded home damaged after heavy rain in Castilla district of Piura. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Children play with a dog next to their flooded home damaged after heavy rain in Castilla district of Piura. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
