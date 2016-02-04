For sale: Nuclear bunker
The entrance is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. It is owned by the Office of Northern Ireland's...more
The fresh air filter room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. A large range of the original...more
A bedroom dormitory is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland February 4, 2016. It is believed to be one of the most...more
A BBC broadcast room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. The lower floor is completely...more
The generator room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
TThe entrance and for sale sign are seen outside a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh...more
The legal quarter is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Long-life tins of food are displayed in the kitchens of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh...more
General clerical roomis seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A decontamination tap is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The operations room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A message chute is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The back-up telephone is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Corridor is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A BBC broadcast room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Tea making facilities are seen in the kitchens of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh...more
Long corridor is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The control centre of all the doors of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War is seen after it came up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Lounge room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Clock and speaker are seen in the conference room at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh...more
The water filter room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 20166. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The generator indicators light up in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The main generator room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Light comes in from the open blast door at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The entrance is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Next Slideshows
Monkey money makers
Residents of Baowan village in China have for centuries relied on training performing monkeys to make money. And as the Year of the Monkey approaches, they are...
Stranded ships
Stricken ships close to shore and lost at sea.
Aboard the Charles de Gaulle
Aboard France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Charles De Gaulle, during a mission in the Gulf.
It's Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day
Year after year, groundhog Punxsutawney Phil looks for his shadow to determine if spring is in the air.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.