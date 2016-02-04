Edition:
For sale: Nuclear bunker

The entrance is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. It is owned by the Office of Northern Ireland's First Minister and Deputy First Minister and capable of accommodating 236 personnel for extended periods. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The entrance is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. It is owned by the Office of Northern Ireland's First Minister and Deputy First Minister and capable of accommodating 236 personnel for extended periods. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The fresh air filter room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. A large range of the original fixtures and fittings are to be included in the sale. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The fresh air filter room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. A large range of the original fixtures and fittings are to be included in the sale. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A bedroom dormitory is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland February 4, 2016. It is believed to be one of the most technically advanced bunkers built in the UK with an array of advanced life support systems. In the event of a nuclear attack, the building could operate in a shut-down capacity for 30 days. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A bedroom dormitory is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland February 4, 2016. It is believed to be one of the most technically advanced bunkers built in the UK with an array of advanced life support systems. In the event of a nuclear attack, the building could operate in a shut-down capacity for 30 days. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A BBC broadcast room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. The lower floor is completely underground and the upper floor is mounded over with 35 cubic feet (1 cubic metre) of earth. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A BBC broadcast room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. The lower floor is completely underground and the upper floor is mounded over with 35 cubic feet (1 cubic metre) of earth. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The generator room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The generator room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
TThe entrance and for sale sign are seen outside a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

TThe entrance and for sale sign are seen outside a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The legal quarter is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The legal quarter is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Long-life tins of food are displayed in the kitchens of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Long-life tins of food are displayed in the kitchens of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
General clerical roomis seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

General clerical roomis seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A decontamination tap is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A decontamination tap is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The operations room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The operations room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A message chute is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A message chute is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The back-up telephone is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The back-up telephone is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Corridor is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Corridor is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A BBC broadcast room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A BBC broadcast room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Tea making facilities are seen in the kitchens of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tea making facilities are seen in the kitchens of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Long corridor is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Long corridor is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The control centre of all the doors of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War is seen after it came up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The control centre of all the doors of a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War is seen after it came up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Lounge room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Lounge room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Clock and speaker are seen in the conference room at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Clock and speaker are seen in the conference room at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The water filter room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 20166. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The water filter room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 20166. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The generator indicators light up in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The generator indicators light up in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The main generator room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The main generator room is seen in a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Light comes in from the open blast door at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Light comes in from the open blast door at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The entrance is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The entrance is seen at a former Regional Government HQ Nuclear bunker built by the British government during the Cold War which has come up for sale in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
