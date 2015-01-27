Edition:
French Jews in Israel

Members of the French community play boules at a club in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. French Jews now make up the largest group of new migrants to Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Members of the French community play boules at a club in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Members of the French community play boules at a club in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Allyn Bonnenfant, a member of the French community, carries a tray of croissants in her patisserie in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A tray of pastries is seen at a patisserie belonging to members of the French community in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A member of the French community works in a patisserie in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A member of the French community sits in a patisserie in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Members of the French community pray in a synagogue in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People walk in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. R EUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A member of the French community in Israel holds Euros at a currency exchange booth in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jewish tourists from France, who say they plan to move to Israel, sit on the beach in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An immigrant's certificate and a passport are seen on top of a piano as newly arrived immigrants from France play it at Ulpan Etzion, the original residential school and absorption centre, which has taught Hebrew to tens of thousands of immigrants since 1949, in Jerusalem, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A welcome sign and an Israeli flag hang at Ulpan Etzion, the original residential school and absorption centre, which has taught Hebrew to tens of thousands of immigrants since 1949, in Jerusalem, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Newly arrived immigrants from France (from L to R) Alexandre Pequito, Myriam Bibas and Aurelie Serraf, all of whom are from Paris, study Hebrew at Ulpan Etzion, the original residential school and absorption centre, which has taught Hebrew to tens of thousands of immigrants since 1949, in Jerusalem, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Newly arrived immigrants from France, Charly Nahmani (C), David Gurion and his sister Saloma (R), take a break from Hebrew class at Ulpan Etzion, the original residential school and absorption centre, which has taught Hebrew to tens of thousands of immigrants since 1949, in Jerusalem, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

