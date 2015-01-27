French Jews in Israel
Members of the French community play boules at a club in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. French Jews now make up the...more
Members of the French community play boules at a club in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Members of the French community play boules at a club in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Allyn Bonnenfant, a member of the French community, carries a tray of croissants in her patisserie in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel,...more
A tray of pastries is seen at a patisserie belonging to members of the French community in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25,...more
A member of the French community works in a patisserie in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A member of the French community sits in a patisserie in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Members of the French community pray in a synagogue in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People walk in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 25, 2015. R EUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A member of the French community in Israel holds Euros at a currency exchange booth in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 20, 2015....more
Jewish tourists from France, who say they plan to move to Israel, sit on the beach in Netanya, a city of 180,000 on the Mediterranean north of Tel Aviv, that has become the semi-official capital of the French community in Israel, January 20, 2015. ...more
An immigrant's certificate and a passport are seen on top of a piano as newly arrived immigrants from France play it at Ulpan Etzion, the original residential school and absorption centre, which has taught Hebrew to tens of thousands of immigrants...more
A welcome sign and an Israeli flag hang at Ulpan Etzion, the original residential school and absorption centre, which has taught Hebrew to tens of thousands of immigrants since 1949, in Jerusalem, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Newly arrived immigrants from France (from L to R) Alexandre Pequito, Myriam Bibas and Aurelie Serraf, all of whom are from Paris, study Hebrew at Ulpan Etzion, the original residential school and absorption centre, which has taught Hebrew to tens of...more
Newly arrived immigrants from France, Charly Nahmani (C), David Gurion and his sister Saloma (R), take a break from Hebrew class at Ulpan Etzion, the original residential school and absorption centre, which has taught Hebrew to tens of thousands of...more
Next Slideshows
Shadow of Air Force One
The presidential plane in silhouette.
Police clash with Maasai protesters
Police clash with protesters from the Maasai ethnic group.
Liberation anniversary at Auschwitz
Survivors return to the Nazi death camp to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation.
Living in the ruins of Gaza
Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.