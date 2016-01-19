Glenn Frey: 1948 - 2016
Glenn Frey, a founding member of the Eagles who co-wrote many of their seminal 1970s hits, died on Monday at age 67, the band said on its website. Frey, seen here performing in 2011, died in New York City of complications from rheumatoid arthritis,...more
(L-R) Members of the band the Eagles Joe Walsh, Glenn Frey, and Timothy B. Schmit wave to the audience as they attend the Berklee College of Music Commencement Concert in Boston, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Members of the Eagles (L - R) Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit attend the premiere of the film "History of the Eagles Part One" during Sundance London, at the O2 Arena in London, April 25, 2013. The group blended rock with...more
Glenn Frey poses during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, April 10, 2014. Frey was scheduled to present the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame award to singer Linda Ronstadt. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Glenn Frey of the Eagles hits his tee shot in Thousand Oaks, California, December 13, 2006. After the Eagles disbanded, Frey had a successful solo career, recording the songs "The One You Love," "Smuggler's Blues" and "The Heat Is...more
Glenn Frey performs with the Eagles at the 16th annual Race to Erase MS in Los Angeles, May 8, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Members of the Eagles attend the premiere of the film "History of the Eagles Part One" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Glenn Frey performs with the Eagles at the opening night of the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, October 18, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Glenn Frey of the Eagles smiles before being awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Music at the Berklee College of Music Commencement in Boston, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Members of the Eagles attend a news conference before the premiere of the film "History of Eagles Part One" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Glenn Frey and country singer Clay Walker walk together across the bridge at Pebble Beach Golf Links, California February 7, 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The Eagles perform at Tiger Jam 1, a benefit concert for the Tiger Woods Foundation, June 8, 1998. The Eagles reunited in 1994 and released an album titled "Hell Freezes Over." The name jokingly referred to Henley's previous statement that the band...more
Singer Glenn Frey (C) of The Eagles speaks at the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation's Thirteenth Annual Induction Dinner at New York's Waldorf Astoria Hotel, January 12. Band members are...more
Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh of the Eagles harmonize during their opening number to a sold out crowd at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, July 28, 2001. REUTERS/File
Glenn Frey, with Don Henley in the background, performs the song "New Kid In Town" during a sold-out show on the band's "Farewell I" tour in Las Vegas, August 9, 2003. REUTERS/File
Glenn Frey of the Eagles jokes with the audience about the name of the band's "Farewell I" tour during a sold-out show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, August 9, 2003. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Glenn Frey performs with the Eagles in Los Angeles, October 18, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Glenn Frey is awarded with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Music at the Berklee College of Music Commencement in Boston, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Bassist Timothy B. Schmit and Glenn Frey of the Eagles jam during the sold-out second stop of the band's "North American Tour 2002" at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, June 1, 2002. REUTERS/File
Glenn Frey and Don Henley perform in Hong Kong, October 20, 2004. "He was like a brother to me; we were family, and like most families, there was some dysfunction," Henley said in a statement. "But, the bond we forged 45 years ago was never broken,...more
