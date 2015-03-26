Growing up in Gaza
Palestinian boys play at their family house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl looks out through the window of her family's house in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl looks out through the window of her family's house in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl is reflected in a mirror as she stands at her family's house lit by a torch during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of a Palestinian family have lunch at their house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy looks through a window at his family house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl sits at the entrance of her family's house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman washes up in her kitchen during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian feeds his brother at their house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman carries her daughter at her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up by candle light at her kitchen during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Holy cows
A renewed thrust by India's ruling party to protect cows, worshiped by majority Hindus, has closed abattoirs in the state of Maharashtra, making it hard for...
Cuba's cowboy culture
On the rodeo circuit in Havana.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, ringing in the year 1394.
Shocking treatment
Mexico's "toqueros", using machines of their own making, offer electric shocks of up to 120 volts for $1 to $2 dollars per person, which is popularly believed...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.