Hands of time
Visitors at the Musee d'Orsay are seen in silhouette as they look behind a giant clock face at the former Orsay railway station, in Paris, France July 28, 2015. The national museum of the Musee d'Orsay opened in December 1986 and it displays...more
A damaged old tower is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia, Italy, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Workers shelter from the rain at Reuters Plaza in Canary Wharf, Docklands, east London May 10, 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A twisted clock, spiders webs and debris are seen from inside a damaged primary school at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture only some 6 km (4 miles) from crippled Daiichi power plant, September...more
Two cigarettes replacing the hands of a clock to remind customers of the upcoming smoking ban, are pictured in the Weisses Roessl restaurant in Hanau, 30km (19 miles) south of Frankfurt, Germany, March 22, 2007. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The four-faced clock at Grand Central Terminal is seen in the foreground as a man uses a walkway in New York March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Palestinian girl is reflected in a mirror as she stands at her family's house lit by a torch during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Technicians work on a five-foot tower clock at the Electric Time Company in Medfield, Massachusetts March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An Indian army soldier crosses a road with a wall clock which was temporary fixed at the side of a road to monitor parade timing, after the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A damaged wall clock is seen lying in the debris of a collapsed house, after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man inside a floorstanding "human clock" uses a marking pen to set the time in Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum January 3, 2010. The man marks the time every minute. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Cleaners abseil down one of the faces of Big Ben, to clean and polish the clock face, above the Houses of Parliament, in central London August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A visitor poses for a photograph at the Museum of Optical Illusions in St. Petersburg, Russia, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
The clock of the main hall is seen inside the Musee d'Orsay in Paris, France, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A broken clock is seen in a destroyed house in Rikuzentakata after the area was devastated by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man talks with his lawyer inside the administration office for immigrants in Athens June 30, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Clocks are seen during the performance "tck tck tck" by Global Campaign for Climate Action at the Barcelona Climate Change Talks, November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Richard Doerner, a museum specialist for the U.S. Senate, restarts the historic Ohio Clock outside the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The statue of Britain's former Prime Minister Winston Churchill is reflected onto the rain covered pavement in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
