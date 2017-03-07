Iditarod race across Alaska
Melissa Stewart's team competes in the official restart of the Iditarod, a nearly 1,000-mile (1,610 km) sled dog race across the Alaskan wilderness, in Fairbanks, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Trent Herbst competes in the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Kristy Berington's dog team stops at the raucous "trailgate" party along the ceremonial start trail in the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A handler for Monica Zappa at the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Justin High, a rookie, competes in the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Two-times champion Mitch Seavey hugs son, Dallas Seavey (four-times champion) before they both race. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Trent Herbst passes through the raucous "trailgate" party along the ceremonial start trail. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A handler for Michelle Phillips prepares dogs at the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Cindy Abbott competes in the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Iditarod champion John Baker's dog team races in the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
John Baker competes in the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Dave Delcourt competes in the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Alaska Governor Bill Walker rides with John Baker's team in the ceremonial start to the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Ray Redington Jr's team about to move to the start gate at the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A handler for musher Cody Strathe prepares dogs for the trail at the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Musher Dave Delcourt and rider pass through the raucous "trailgate" party along the ceremonial start trail. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Kristy Berington prepares dogs at the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
