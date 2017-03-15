Edition:
Wed Mar 15, 2017

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Porto Noval National 1931 in his wine cellar as he presents his collection of rare and prestigious vintages, which is one of the greatest in the world, in La Chapelle-Baton, France, March 14, 2017. Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles over his lifetime. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Michel-Jack Chasseuil arrives at the entrance of his wine cellar. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Michel-Jack Chasseuil checks cases of wine with a candle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
General view shows the wine cellar of Michel-Jack Chasseuil. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Michel-Jack Chasseuil poses with Jeroboams of Petrus and Romanee Conti in his wine cellar. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Chateau Cheval Blanc 1929. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Petrus 1914. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Richebourg 1978. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Michel-Jack Chasseuil checks cases of wine with a candle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Cases of wine are displayed in the wine cellar of Michel-Jack Chasseuil. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Michel-Jack Chasseuil arranges a French flag in his wine cellar. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Rare vintages of the 20th century are displayed in the wine cellar of Michel-Jack Chasseuil. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Michel-Jack Chasseuil holds a case of wine. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Michel-Jack Chasseuil shows off a Chateau Cheval Blanc 1929. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Michel-Jack Chasseuil sits at his desk. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Michel-Jack Chasseuil checks cases of wine with a candle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Michel-Jack Chasseuil arrives at the entrance of his wine cellar. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
