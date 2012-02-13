Edition:
United Kingdom

Iron woman

Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. Dora, 29, is the only female blacksmith in the region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. Dora, 29, is the only female blacksmith in the region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
1 / 14
Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
2 / 14
Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
3 / 14
Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina uses a pneumatic press at her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina uses a pneumatic press at her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
4 / 14
Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
5 / 14
Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
6 / 14
Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
7 / 14
Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
8 / 14
Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
9 / 14
Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina creates a sheath for a handmade knife at her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina creates a sheath for a handmade knife at her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
10 / 14
Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
11 / 14
Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina sharpens a handmade bowie knife at her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina sharpens a handmade bowie knife at her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
12 / 14
Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina primps herself while working in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina primps herself while working in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
13 / 14
Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina talks on a mobile phone in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, February 13, 2012

Blacksmith Dora Kolchina talks on a mobile phone in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
14 / 14

Iron woman

Iron woman Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Carnival in Venice

Carnival in Venice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:30am GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

1:00am GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

12:45am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:00am GMT

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Tensions flare in Paris

All Collections

Tensions flare in Paris

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The settlements today

All Collections

The settlements today

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

View More Slideshows »