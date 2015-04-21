Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 21, 2015 | 7:25pm BST

Journey of Solar Impulse

The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. The unprecedented attempt at the first flight around the world seeks to prove that flying is possible without using fossil fuel. On its five-month journey of 35,000 km (22,000 miles), the engines will be powered only by solar energy. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Boschberg, will take turns at the controls in the tiny cabin for five consecutive days and nights in the air. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Ground staff remove the cover from the wing of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, inside the hanger at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Solar Impulse 2 takes-off for its fourth flight from Varanasi to Mandalay, Myanmar with Bertrand Piccard at the controls, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 is seen before take-off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard (top L) sits in the cockpit as staff members close the door of the Solar Impulse 2 plane before it takes off at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, to fly to Nanjing in Jiangsu province, China, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard (L) and Andre Boschberg (R) pose after Piccard landed the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ground staff prepare to push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 prepares to take off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, at the start of an attempt to fly around the world in the solar-powered plane, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures to the media in front of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at a hangar after landing at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat, Oman, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Pilot Bertrand Piccard (L) and pilot Andre Boschberg are welcomed after landing Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, in Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
