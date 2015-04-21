Journey of Solar Impulse

The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. The unprecedented attempt at the first flight around the world seeks to prove that flying is possible without using fossil fuel. On its five-month journey...more

The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. The unprecedented attempt at the first flight around the world seeks to prove that flying is possible without using fossil fuel. On its five-month journey of 35,000 km (22,000 miles), the engines will be powered only by solar energy. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Boschberg, will take turns at the controls in the tiny cabin for five consecutive days and nights in the air. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

