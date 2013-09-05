L.A. County Fair
People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy is towed with a prize won at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy is towed with a prize won at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks past a deep fried food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks past a deep fried food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mariah Evans, 16, from Riverside, eats a deep fried turkey leg at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mariah Evans, 16, from Riverside, eats a deep fried turkey leg at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy is carried at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy is carried at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Piglets race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Piglets race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple hugs at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple hugs at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple kisses on the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple kisses on the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People eat fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People eat fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy plays with bubbles at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy plays with bubbles at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy looks at the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy looks at the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People play for prizes at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People play for prizes at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy plays as he's surrounded by mist at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy plays as he's surrounded by mist at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk in front of a deep fried food stand at sunset at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk in front of a deep fried food stand at sunset at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Galapagos postcards
The unique wildlife of the Galapagos Islands.
Strip club closes its doors
America's first and only unionized, employee-owned strip club, "Lusty Lady" shuts its doors after the landlord refused to negotiate lower rent.
Most livable cities
The Economist Intelligence Unit releases its list of the 10 most livable cities in the world.
Moscow Air Show
The world's top aircraft makers touch down in Russia.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.