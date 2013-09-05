Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 5, 2013 | 6:25pm BST

L.A. County Fair

<p>People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 15
<p>A boy is towed with a prize won at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A boy is towed with a prize won at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A boy is towed with a prize won at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 15
<p>A man walks past a deep fried food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man walks past a deep fried food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A man walks past a deep fried food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 15
<p>Mariah Evans, 16, from Riverside, eats a deep fried turkey leg at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Mariah Evans, 16, from Riverside, eats a deep fried turkey leg at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Mariah Evans, 16, from Riverside, eats a deep fried turkey leg at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 15
<p>A boy is carried at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A boy is carried at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A boy is carried at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 15
<p>Piglets race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Piglets race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Piglets race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 15
<p>A couple hugs at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A couple hugs at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A couple hugs at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 15
<p>A couple kisses on the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A couple kisses on the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A couple kisses on the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 15
<p>People eat fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People eat fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

People eat fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 15
<p>A boy plays with bubbles at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A boy plays with bubbles at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A boy plays with bubbles at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 15
<p>People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

People pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 15
<p>A boy looks at the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A boy looks at the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A boy looks at the chair lift at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 15
<p>People play for prizes at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People play for prizes at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

People play for prizes at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 15
<p>A boy plays as he's surrounded by mist at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A boy plays as he's surrounded by mist at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A boy plays as he's surrounded by mist at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 15
<p>People walk in front of a deep fried food stand at sunset at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People walk in front of a deep fried food stand at sunset at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 05, 2013

People walk in front of a deep fried food stand at sunset at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Galapagos postcards

Galapagos postcards

Next Slideshows

Galapagos postcards

Galapagos postcards

The unique wildlife of the Galapagos Islands.

03 Sep 2013
Strip club closes its doors

Strip club closes its doors

America's first and only unionized, employee-owned strip club, "Lusty Lady" shuts its doors after the landlord refused to negotiate lower rent.

02 Sep 2013
Most livable cities

Most livable cities

The Economist Intelligence Unit releases its list of the 10 most livable cities in the world.

31 Aug 2013
Moscow Air Show

Moscow Air Show

The world's top aircraft makers touch down in Russia.

30 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos