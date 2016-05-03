Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue May 3, 2016 | 1:15pm BST

Leicester City dreams come true

Leicester City fans celebrate Chelsea's second goal against Tottenham. Reuters/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Leicester City fans celebrate Chelsea's second goal against Tottenham. Reuters/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Leicester City fans celebrate Chelsea's second goal against Tottenham. Reuters/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Close
1 / 18
Leicester City fans celebrate in the street after their team's away soccer match against Manchester United, outside Hogarth's pub in Leicester, Britain May 1, 2016 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Leicester City fans celebrate in the street after their team's away soccer match against Manchester United, outside Hogarth's pub in Leicester, Britain May 1, 2016 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City fans celebrate in the street after their team's away soccer match against Manchester United, outside Hogarth's pub in Leicester, Britain May 1, 2016 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
2 / 18
Leicester City's Wes Morgan celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Leicester City's Wes Morgan celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City's Wes Morgan celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Close
3 / 18
Leicester City fans watch the Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur game in a pub in Leicester. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Leicester City fans watch the Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur game in a pub in Leicester. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Leicester City fans watch the Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur game in a pub in Leicester. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Close
4 / 18
Manchester United's Marcos Rojo in action with Leicester's Riyad Mahrez. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Manchester United's Marcos Rojo in action with Leicester's Riyad Mahrez. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Manchester United's Marcos Rojo in action with Leicester's Riyad Mahrez. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
Close
5 / 18
Leicester City fans watch the Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur game in a pub in Leicester. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Leicester City fans watch the Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur game in a pub in Leicester. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Leicester City fans watch the Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur game in a pub in Leicester. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Close
6 / 18
Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez in action with Manchester United's Marcos Rojo. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez in action with Manchester United's Marcos Rojo. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez in action with Manchester United's Marcos Rojo. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Close
7 / 18
Leicester City fans outside Jamie Vardy's home Melton Mowbray. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Leicester City fans outside Jamie Vardy's home Melton Mowbray. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Leicester City fans outside Jamie Vardy's home Melton Mowbray. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Close
8 / 18
Leicester City's Wes Morgan celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Leicester City's Wes Morgan celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City's Wes Morgan celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Close
9 / 18
Leicester City fans celebrate winning the Premier League. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Leicester City fans celebrate winning the Premier League. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Leicester City fans celebrate winning the Premier League. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Close
10 / 18
Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel in action against Manchester United. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel in action against Manchester United. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel in action against Manchester United. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
Close
11 / 18
Leicester City fans celebrate winning the Premier League. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Leicester City fans celebrate winning the Premier League. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Leicester City fans celebrate winning the Premier League. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Close
12 / 18
Leicester City's Daniel Drinkwater in action with Manchester United's Antonio Valencia. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Leicester City's Daniel Drinkwater in action with Manchester United's Antonio Valencia. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City's Daniel Drinkwater in action with Manchester United's Antonio Valencia. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Close
13 / 18
Leicester City fans watch the Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur game in a pub in Leicester. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Leicester City fans watch the Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur game in a pub in Leicester. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Leicester City fans watch the Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur game in a pub in Leicester. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Close
14 / 18
Leicester City's Robert Huth applauds the fans at the end of their game against Manchester United. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Leicester City's Robert Huth applauds the fans at the end of their game against Manchester United. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City's Robert Huth applauds the fans at the end of their game against Manchester United. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Close
15 / 18
Leicester City fans celebrate in the street after their team's away soccer match against Manchester United, outside Hogarth's pub in Leicester, Britain May 1, 2016 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Leicester City fans celebrate in the street after their team's away soccer match against Manchester United, outside Hogarth's pub in Leicester, Britain May 1, 2016 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City fans celebrate in the street after their team's away soccer match against Manchester United, outside Hogarth's pub in Leicester, Britain May 1, 2016 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
16 / 18
Leicester City fans celebrate after their team drew against Manchester United while watching the game on a big screen, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Leicester City fans celebrate after their team drew against Manchester United while watching the game on a big screen, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City fans celebrate after their team drew against Manchester United while watching the game on a big screen, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 18
Leicester City's Wes Morgan celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Leicester City's Wes Morgan celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City's Wes Morgan celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the month of April.

02 May 2016
Growing up Malia

Growing up Malia

President Obama's eldest daughter Malia will attend Harvard University in the fall of 2017 after taking a gap year.

02 May 2016
May Day rallies

May Day rallies

Clashes break out as protesters take to the street for May Day demonstrations.

02 May 2016
Deadly landfill collapse in Guatemala

Deadly landfill collapse in Guatemala

Four people are dead and at least 24 more are missing after a collapse at Guatemala City's largest garbage dump.

30 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures