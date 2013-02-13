Edition:
Life in Damascus

<p>A member of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra carries his instrument as he walks near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, ahead of a charity concert at al-Hamra theater in Damascus, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>A girl buys a sandwich from a street vendor in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Men play foosball on a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks at the Opera House in Damascus, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sana</p>

<p>People pose for a picture at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Children leave school in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Men drink tea and smoke water pipe at a cafe in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A shop owner cleans his shop in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A man walks past chicken for sale along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A man smokes a water pipe as he sits at al-Nawfara coffee shop in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Fish are displayed for sale at a shop in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A chef slices Shawarma along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A boy walks past a portrait drawing workshop in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Men pray at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Toys are displayed for sale along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A man receives a shave from a barber at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A man and his wife buy corn from a street vendor in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Boys carry bread as they walk in the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Oriental dance costumes are displayed as vendors wait for customers in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Children play outside the historic Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

