Pictures | Sat Feb 28, 2015 | 12:05am GMT

Milan Fashion Week

Models present creations from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model's call sheet is displayed backstage before the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Models display creations as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Models display creations as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Models present creations from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Models parade at the end of the presentation of Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli's Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Models display creations as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Models display creations as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A model has makeup applied and her hair styled backstage before the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Models parade at the end of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
