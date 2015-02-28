Milan Fashion Week
Models present creations from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model's call sheet is displayed backstage before the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models display creations as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models display creations as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models parade at the end of the presentation of Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli's Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models display creations as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models display creations as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model has makeup applied and her hair styled backstage before the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models parade at the end of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Next Slideshows
Celebrity wipeouts
Stars slip, fall, and tumble.
BRIT Awards
Celebrities attend the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich.
Milan fashion week
Highlights from Milan fashion week.
London Fashion Week
Highlights from London Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.