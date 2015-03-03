Milan Fashion Week
Models parade at the end of the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection show during Milan Fashion Week, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from Giorgio Armani's Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from Giorgio Armani's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Giorgio Armani's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations from the Missoni Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models present creations from the Missoni Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models present creations from the Missoni Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from John Richmond's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from John Richmond's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from Marni's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from Marni's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from Emilio Pucci's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models present creations from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model's call sheet is displayed backstage before the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Etro Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models display creations as part of the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation as part of the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models parade at the end of the presentation of Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Just Cavalli's Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models display creations as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation as part of the Prada Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model has makeup applied and her hair styled backstage before the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model displays a creation as part of the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
