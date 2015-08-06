Myanmar flooding
A boy moves his boat in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. Myanmar's president urged people to leave the low-lying southern delta region with rain water that has inundated much of the country flowing...more
A woman collects rain water at her home in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A home is seen in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People sit at their home in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man rows his boat in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Flood victims stand in a monastery which is being used as a temporary refugee camp in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A flood victim sticks his head out of the water at his home in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Men wade along a flooded street at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. Myanmar has appealed for international assistance to help provide food, temporary shelter and clothing for more than 210,000 people affected by widespread flooding...more
People look on in front of their flooded home at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Rohingya children are pictured through a damaged shelter in Rohingya IDP camp outside Sittwe, Rakhine state August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman wades through a flooded road in a village at Kawlin township, Sagaing division, Myanmar July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Rohingya people pass their time in a damaged shelter in Rohingya IDP camp outside Sittwe, Rakhine state on August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A pagoda seen in a flooded village at Kalay township at Sagaing division August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Rohingya people pass their time in a damaged shelter in Rohingya IDP camp outside Sittwe, Rakhine state on August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Residents ride a boat on a flooded area as they transport aid for their village at Kawlin township, Sagaing division, Myanmar July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Men repair the roof of their home in Mrauk-U township, Rakhine state August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Rescue workers transport the body of a person who died in a storm, on a boat in Mrauk-U township, Rakhine state August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Dogs stand on the roof of a home in a flooded village at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An aerial view of a flooded village in Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Men sit in front of their flooded home at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
