Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 6, 2015 | 2:40pm BST

Myanmar flooding

A boy moves his boat in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. Myanmar's president urged people to leave the low-lying southern delta region with rain water that has inundated much of the country flowing into the area threatening further flooding as rivers reached dangerously high levels. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A boy moves his boat in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. Myanmar's president urged people to leave the low-lying southern delta region with rain water that has inundated much of the country flowing...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A boy moves his boat in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. Myanmar's president urged people to leave the low-lying southern delta region with rain water that has inundated much of the country flowing into the area threatening further flooding as rivers reached dangerously high levels. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
1 / 20
A woman collects rain water at her home in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A woman collects rain water at her home in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A woman collects rain water at her home in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
2 / 20
A home is seen in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A home is seen in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A home is seen in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
3 / 20
People sit at their home in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People sit at their home in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
People sit at their home in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
4 / 20
A man rows his boat in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A man rows his boat in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A man rows his boat in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
5 / 20
Flood victims stand in a monastery which is being used as a temporary refugee camp in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Flood victims stand in a monastery which is being used as a temporary refugee camp in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Flood victims stand in a monastery which is being used as a temporary refugee camp in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
6 / 20
A flood victim sticks his head out of the water at his home in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A flood victim sticks his head out of the water at his home in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A flood victim sticks his head out of the water at his home in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
7 / 20
Men wade along a flooded street at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. Myanmar has appealed for international assistance to help provide food, temporary shelter and clothing for more than 210,000 people affected by widespread flooding following weeks of heavy monsoon rains. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Men wade along a flooded street at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. Myanmar has appealed for international assistance to help provide food, temporary shelter and clothing for more than 210,000 people affected by widespread flooding...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Men wade along a flooded street at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. Myanmar has appealed for international assistance to help provide food, temporary shelter and clothing for more than 210,000 people affected by widespread flooding following weeks of heavy monsoon rains. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
8 / 20
People look on in front of their flooded home at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People look on in front of their flooded home at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People look on in front of their flooded home at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
9 / 20
Rohingya children are pictured through a damaged shelter in Rohingya IDP camp outside Sittwe, Rakhine state August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Rohingya children are pictured through a damaged shelter in Rohingya IDP camp outside Sittwe, Rakhine state August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Rohingya children are pictured through a damaged shelter in Rohingya IDP camp outside Sittwe, Rakhine state August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 20
A woman wades through a flooded road in a village at Kawlin township, Sagaing division, Myanmar July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A woman wades through a flooded road in a village at Kawlin township, Sagaing division, Myanmar July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A woman wades through a flooded road in a village at Kawlin township, Sagaing division, Myanmar July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
11 / 20
Rohingya people pass their time in a damaged shelter in Rohingya IDP camp outside Sittwe, Rakhine state on August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Rohingya people pass their time in a damaged shelter in Rohingya IDP camp outside Sittwe, Rakhine state on August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Rohingya people pass their time in a damaged shelter in Rohingya IDP camp outside Sittwe, Rakhine state on August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
12 / 20
A pagoda seen in a flooded village at Kalay township at Sagaing division August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A pagoda seen in a flooded village at Kalay township at Sagaing division August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A pagoda seen in a flooded village at Kalay township at Sagaing division August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
13 / 20
Rohingya people pass their time in a damaged shelter in Rohingya IDP camp outside Sittwe, Rakhine state on August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Rohingya people pass their time in a damaged shelter in Rohingya IDP camp outside Sittwe, Rakhine state on August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Rohingya people pass their time in a damaged shelter in Rohingya IDP camp outside Sittwe, Rakhine state on August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
14 / 20
Residents ride a boat on a flooded area as they transport aid for their village at Kawlin township, Sagaing division, Myanmar July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Residents ride a boat on a flooded area as they transport aid for their village at Kawlin township, Sagaing division, Myanmar July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Residents ride a boat on a flooded area as they transport aid for their village at Kawlin township, Sagaing division, Myanmar July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
15 / 20
Men repair the roof of their home in Mrauk-U township, Rakhine state August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Men repair the roof of their home in Mrauk-U township, Rakhine state August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Men repair the roof of their home in Mrauk-U township, Rakhine state August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
16 / 20
Rescue workers transport the body of a person who died in a storm, on a boat in Mrauk-U township, Rakhine state August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Rescue workers transport the body of a person who died in a storm, on a boat in Mrauk-U township, Rakhine state August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Rescue workers transport the body of a person who died in a storm, on a boat in Mrauk-U township, Rakhine state August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
17 / 20
Dogs stand on the roof of a home in a flooded village at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Dogs stand on the roof of a home in a flooded village at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Dogs stand on the roof of a home in a flooded village at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
18 / 20
An aerial view of a flooded village in Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

An aerial view of a flooded village in Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
An aerial view of a flooded village in Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
19 / 20
Men sit in front of their flooded home at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Men sit in front of their flooded home at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Men sit in front of their flooded home at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Remembering Hiroshima

Remembering Hiroshima

Next Slideshows

Remembering Hiroshima

Remembering Hiroshima

Japan marks 70 years since the world's first atomic bomb fell on Hiroshima.

06 Aug 2015
Best of Gamescom

Best of Gamescom

Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair.

06 Aug 2015
GOP Nation

GOP Nation

Supporters of the Republican party.

06 Aug 2015
Scenes from the trail

Scenes from the trail

Behind the scenes on the presidential campaign trail.

06 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures