Myanmar's endangered haircut
That Mon Kaw (L), 9, and Yamin Pyae, 8, who both an ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine, chat with each other at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan, April 17, 2015. Sat Sat Yo village became a famous ...more
An Htaw Ni , 11, who sports an ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine, plays with a branch of a tamarind tree at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan, April 17, 2015. Sat Sat Yo village is the only place left in...more
Zaw Myo Aung (C), 13, sits with others boys who all sport the ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine in a monastery at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Boys sporting an ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine play on a tamarind tree at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
That Naing Oo (C), 11, and others boys sporting the ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine walk down a road at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Boys who sport the ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine stand in a monastery at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Yamin Pyae, 8, who sports the ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine, stands at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Thet Mon Kaw, 9, and her friends who all sport the ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine eat their lunch in a monastery at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Boys who sort the ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine wait for their lunch in a monastery at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
That Mon Kaw, a nine-year-old girl, sports an ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine while smiling at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
That Mon Kaw, a nine-year-old girl, sports an ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine while standing at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
