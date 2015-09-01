Edition:
Nazi train mystery

A mining car is seen in a chamber, part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, pictured near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. Poland said on Friday it was almost certain it had located the Nazi train rumored to have gone missing near the close of World War Two loaded with guns and jewels. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
An exhibition for tourists is seen in a tunnel, part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. Photographs taken using ground-penetrating radar equipment showed a train more than 100 meters (330 feet) long, the first official confirmation of its existence, Deputy Culture Minister Piotr Zuchowski said. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A man walks across tracks in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
A railway security guards' car is seen next to people observing a cargo train travelling in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Tadeusz Slowikowski, a local explorer, points on a map of the area where a tunnel with a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Tourists visit Ksiaz Castle in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A train travels in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
People observe a cargo train passing through an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Ksiaz Castle is pictured in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A train travels in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
A train travels in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
A tunnel, part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, pictured near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A man walks through a tunnel, which is part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, under the Ksiaz castle in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
