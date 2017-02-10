Nepal's month-long Hindu festival
Devotees offer prayers by taking a bath in the Hanumante River, on the final day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The reflection of devotees is seen in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee is offered a tika from her friend after taking a holy bath in the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The feet of a devotee wrapped with a bandage are pictured during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees offer prayers by rolling near the bank of the Hanumante River during the final day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee sits along the woods of Changu Narayan during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees gather around the fire near the bank of the Triveni River to keep themselves warm after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee prepares to perform religious rituals during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in the woods of Changu Narayan in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees cross the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees gather while performing religious rituals during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in the woods of Changu Narayan in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee offers prayers by rolling on the ground during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Sankhu, Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee smiles as she offers prayers during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man is reflected on the mirror as he recites verses from the holy Swasthani Brata Katha book at the bank of River Saali in Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees stand near a fire before taking holy baths at Saali River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
Eagle vs drone
A golden eagle is used to combat drones during a military training exercise at Mont de Marsan French Air Force base.
Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway
A fire breaks out inside a train at one of Hong Kong's busiest subway stations during rush hour.
Russian forces in Aleppo
Russian soldiers, allied with Syrian government forces, patrol the streets of Aleppo.
Ukraine's winter war heats up
Moscow-backed rebels and government forces trade blame for renewed violence in the industrial east.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.