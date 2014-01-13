Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jan 13, 2014 | 5:16pm GMT

No Pants Subway Ride

<p>A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, January 13, 2014

A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
1 / 30
<p>A woman without pants sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A woman without pants sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Monday, January 13, 2014

A woman without pants sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
2 / 30
<p>A pants-less passenger is seen on a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A pants-less passenger is seen on a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, January 13, 2014

A pants-less passenger is seen on a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
3 / 30
<p>A man takes part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A man takes part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, January 13, 2014

A man takes part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
4 / 30
<p>A woman takes part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong January 12,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A woman takes part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong January 12,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, January 13, 2014

A woman takes part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong January 12,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
5 / 30
<p>People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, January 13, 2014

People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
6 / 30
<p>People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, January 13, 2014

People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
7 / 30
<p>Passengers without their pants ride on an underground train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Vienna January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Passengers without their pants ride on an underground train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Vienna January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Monday, January 13, 2014

Passengers without their pants ride on an underground train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Vienna January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
8 / 30
<p>People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, January 13, 2014

People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 30
<p>A woman without pants is photographed by members of her team at an underground platform during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A woman without pants is photographed by members of her team at an underground platform during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Monday, January 13, 2014

A woman without pants is photographed by members of her team at an underground platform during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
10 / 30
<p>A woman takes part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong January 12,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A woman takes part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong January 12,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, January 13, 2014

A woman takes part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong January 12,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
11 / 30
<p>A man sitting on a subway looks toward a passenger dressed for the annual No Pants Subway Ride in the Manhattan borough of New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

A man sitting on a subway looks toward a passenger dressed for the annual No Pants Subway Ride in the Manhattan borough of New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Monday, January 13, 2014

A man sitting on a subway looks toward a passenger dressed for the annual No Pants Subway Ride in the Manhattan borough of New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
12 / 30
<p>A passenger without his pants rides a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A passenger without his pants rides a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, January 13, 2014

A passenger without his pants rides a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
13 / 30
<p>Passengers without pants wait on a underground platform during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Passengers without pants wait on a underground platform during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, January 13, 2014

Passengers without pants wait on a underground platform during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
14 / 30
<p>A passenger without his pants waits for a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" event in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A passenger without his pants waits for a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" event in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Monday, January 13, 2014

A passenger without his pants waits for a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" event in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
15 / 30
<p>People take part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in the subway in Brussels, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal</p>

People take part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in the subway in Brussels, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Monday, January 13, 2014

People take part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in the subway in Brussels, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Close
16 / 30
<p>A passenger without pants rides a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A passenger without pants rides a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, January 13, 2014

A passenger without pants rides a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
17 / 30
<p>People take part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" celebrations on the streets of Brussels January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal</p>

People take part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" celebrations on the streets of Brussels January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Monday, January 13, 2014

People take part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" celebrations on the streets of Brussels January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Close
18 / 30
<p>A passenger without pants waits on an underground platform during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A passenger without pants waits on an underground platform during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, January 13, 2014

A passenger without pants waits on an underground platform during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
19 / 30
<p>People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, January 13, 2014

People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
20 / 30
<p>Passengers without their pants sit inside a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" event at a subway station in Madrid January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

Passengers without their pants sit inside a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" event at a subway station in Madrid January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Monday, January 13, 2014

Passengers without their pants sit inside a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" event at a subway station in Madrid January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
21 / 30
<p>Passengers without their pants wait for a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" event at a subway station in Paris January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Passengers without their pants wait for a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" event at a subway station in Paris January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, January 13, 2014

Passengers without their pants wait for a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" event at a subway station in Paris January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
22 / 30
<p>People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, January 13, 2014

People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
23 / 30
<p>Passengers without pants ride a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Passengers without pants ride a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, January 13, 2014

Passengers without pants ride a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
24 / 30
<p>A passenger, not wearing pants, sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Paris January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A passenger, not wearing pants, sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Paris January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, January 13, 2014

A passenger, not wearing pants, sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Paris January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
25 / 30
<p>A passenger, not wearing pants, sits on a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague January 12, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A passenger, not wearing pants, sits on a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague January 12, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, January 13, 2014

A passenger, not wearing pants, sits on a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague January 12, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
26 / 30
<p>A woman without pants takes part in the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A woman without pants takes part in the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, January 13, 2014

A woman without pants takes part in the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
27 / 30
<p>Passengers without pants ride a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Passengers without pants ride a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, January 13, 2014

Passengers without pants ride a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
28 / 30
<p>Passengers without pants ride a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Passengers without pants ride a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, January 13, 2014

Passengers without pants ride a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
29 / 30
<p>A man without pants and wearing a mask sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A man without pants and wearing a mask sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Monday, January 13, 2014

A man without pants and wearing a mask sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Weird world records

Weird world records

Next Slideshows

Weird world records

Weird world records

From the most amount of people twerking to who can wear the most bees, a look at some of the weirder world records accomplished.

11 Jan 2014
Riding India's railways

Riding India's railways

India seeks foreign investment to update its once-mighty but now creaking rail networks.

10 Jan 2014
Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show.

10 Jan 2014
Deep freeze

Deep freeze

A blast of Arctic air grips the U.S. in what some meteorologists are calling a "polar vortex".

09 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Action Putin

Action Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Plucked from the Mediterranean

Plucked from the Mediterranean

About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Russia's kid cadets

Russia's kid cadets

Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures