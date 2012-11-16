Edition:
United Kingdom

Objects of Sandy

Friday, November 16, 2012

A lamp post figure is nearly all that remains of the backyard of a house destroyed by Hurricane Sandy as volunteers from City University of New York work to clear damaged homes that were nearly completely submerged by the storm in the Father Capodanno neighborhood of Staten Island, in New York City, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, November 16, 2012

A lamp post figure is nearly all that remains of the backyard of a house destroyed by Hurricane Sandy as volunteers from City University of New York work to clear damaged homes that were nearly completely submerged by the storm in the Father Capodanno neighborhood of Staten Island, in New York City, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

Photographs sit outside a window of a home destroyed and condemned by Hurricane Sandy in the Father Capodanno Beach neighborhood of Staten Island, in New York City, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, November 16, 2012

Photographs sit outside a window of a home destroyed and condemned by Hurricane Sandy in the Father Capodanno Beach neighborhood of Staten Island, in New York City, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

Bicycles lay partially submerged in seawater in what used to be the basement of a home swept away by flooding from Hurricane Sandy in the Oakwood Beach neighborhood of Staten Island in New York City, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, November 16, 2012

Bicycles lay partially submerged in seawater in what used to be the basement of a home swept away by flooding from Hurricane Sandy in the Oakwood Beach neighborhood of Staten Island in New York City, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A stuffed animal teddy bear is seen along a sand road in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, November 16, 2012

A stuffed animal teddy bear is seen along a sand road in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A record album lays in water amid other debris outside a destroyed home after flooding from Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach neighborhood of Staten Island in New York City, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, November 16, 2012

A record album lays in water amid other debris outside a destroyed home after flooding from Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach neighborhood of Staten Island in New York City, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A name tag is seen in front of a house that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Union Beach, New Jersey, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, November 16, 2012

A name tag is seen in front of a house that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Union Beach, New Jersey, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
6 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A family portrait is seen outside a home devastated during Superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, November 16, 2012

A family portrait is seen outside a home devastated during Superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
7 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A book of baseball cards lays inside a broken window frame in the remains of a house swept of its foundation by Hurricane Sandy in the Great Kills neighborhood of Staten Island in New York City, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, November 16, 2012

A book of baseball cards lays inside a broken window frame in the remains of a house swept of its foundation by Hurricane Sandy in the Great Kills neighborhood of Staten Island in New York City, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A damaged bicycle is seen on a pile of debris as a result of Hurricane Sandy, in Sea Bright, New Jersey, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Friday, November 16, 2012

A damaged bicycle is seen on a pile of debris as a result of Hurricane Sandy, in Sea Bright, New Jersey, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
9 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A bust of Elvis Presley lays out with debris on a sidewalk next to a destroyed home after flooding from Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach neighborhood of Staten Island in New York City, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, November 16, 2012

A bust of Elvis Presley lays out with debris on a sidewalk next to a destroyed home after flooding from Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach neighborhood of Staten Island in New York City, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A child's doll sits amid debris left by Hurricane Sandy on the south side of hard-hit Staten Island in New York City, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, November 16, 2012

A child's doll sits amid debris left by Hurricane Sandy on the south side of hard-hit Staten Island in New York City, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

Fire damaged personal contents are pictured at the home of Bill Long and wife Margaret in Long Beach, Long Island, New York, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beth Pinsker Gladstone

Friday, November 16, 2012

Fire damaged personal contents are pictured at the home of Bill Long and wife Margaret in Long Beach, Long Island, New York, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beth Pinsker Gladstone

Close
12 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A burned stuffed toy is seen in a home devastated by fires during Superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, November 16, 2012

A burned stuffed toy is seen in a home devastated by fires during Superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A photo lays preserved in a bin in the damaged house of Renee Stevens after last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, November 16, 2012

A photo lays preserved in a bin in the damaged house of Renee Stevens after last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
14 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A disintegrating boot left by superstorm Sandy lies on a road in Great Kills on Staten Island in New York City, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, November 16, 2012

A disintegrating boot left by superstorm Sandy lies on a road in Great Kills on Staten Island in New York City, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A toddler's toy and red wagon are thrown in a pile of debris as a result of Hurricane Sandy, in Sea Bright, New Jersey, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Friday, November 16, 2012

A toddler's toy and red wagon are thrown in a pile of debris as a result of Hurricane Sandy, in Sea Bright, New Jersey, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
16 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A toaster is seen lying in the middle of a sand covered street after Hurricane Sandy hit, in Bay Head, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Friday, November 16, 2012

A toaster is seen lying in the middle of a sand covered street after Hurricane Sandy hit, in Bay Head, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
17 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

Snow covers clothes hanging outside a home, which was left destroyed by Hurricane Sandy, in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friday, November 16, 2012

Snow covers clothes hanging outside a home, which was left destroyed by Hurricane Sandy, in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
18 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A clothes iron lies embedded in mud where a house once stood along Kissim Street on the south side of Staten Island, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, November 16, 2012

A clothes iron lies embedded in mud where a house once stood along Kissim Street on the south side of Staten Island, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
19 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A stuffed bear is seen in the sand near a boardwalk damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, November 16, 2012

A stuffed bear is seen in the sand near a boardwalk damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
20 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

Food is seen in front of a home damaged by Storm Sandy in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, November 16, 2012

Food is seen in front of a home damaged by Storm Sandy in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
21 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A Virgin Mary statue is seen amongst the rubble in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Friday, November 16, 2012

A Virgin Mary statue is seen amongst the rubble in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
22 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A Santa Claus statue is seen in front of a home destroyed by Storm Sandy in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, November 16, 2012

A Santa Claus statue is seen in front of a home destroyed by Storm Sandy in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
23 / 24
Friday, November 16, 2012

A statue is seen in front of a home destroyed by Storm Sandy in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, November 16, 2012

A statue is seen in front of a home destroyed by Storm Sandy in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
24 / 24

Objects of Sandy

Objects of Sandy Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Outrage over Ireland's abortion rules

Outrage over Ireland's abortion rules
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

3:05pm GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:30pm GMT

Mount Etna erupts

All Collections

Mount Etna erupts

1:25pm GMT

Highlights from Paris fashion week

All Collections

Highlights from Paris fashion week

4:40am GMT

Trump addresses Congress

All Collections

Trump addresses Congress

3:55am GMT

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

2:08am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:55am GMT

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

All Collections

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

12:40am GMT

View More Slideshows »