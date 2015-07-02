One-legged flamingo

A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion...more

A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to prevent an infection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close