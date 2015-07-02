Edition:
One-legged flamingo

A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to prevent an infection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Veterinarians and a zookeeper hold down a flamingo, which had its leg amputated, at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Parts of a specially-made prosthesis are pictured at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Veterinarians and a zookeeper hold down a flamingo while they put a prosthesis on its amputated leg, at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, walks at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A zookeeper holds down a flamingo, which had its leg amputated, at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Chilean flamingos are pictured at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A zookeeper helps a flamingo, which had its leg amputated, to walk at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A zookeeper holds the head of a flamingo, which had its leg amputated, at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The X-ray image of a flamingo's fractured leg is pictured at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, walks at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

