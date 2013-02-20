Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 20, 2013 | 5:05pm GMT

Operation cobra blood

<p>A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise with the Thai Navy as part of the "Cobra Gold 2013" joint military exercise, at a military base in Chon Buri province, Thailand, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>U.S. marines react as a cobra gets too close to them during a jungle survival exercise with the Thai Navy as part of the "Cobra Gold 2013" joint military exercise, at a military base in Chon Buri province, Thailand, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A U.S. marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise with the Thai Navy as part of the "Cobra Gold 2013" joint military exercise, at a military base in Chon Buri province, Thailand, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A Thai Navy instructor demonstrates to U.S. Marines how to catch a cobra during a jungle survival exercise as part of the "Cobra Gold 2013" joint military exercise, at a military base in Chon Buri province, Thailand, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A U.S. Marine has a tail of dead cobra in his mouth during a jungle survival exercise with the Thai Navy as part of the "Cobra Gold 2013" joint military exercise, at a military base in Chon Buri province, Thailand, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A U.S. Marine kills a chicken with his teeth during a jungle survival exercise with the Thai Navy as part of the "Cobra Gold 2013" joint military exercise, at a military base in Chon Buri province, Thailand, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A Thai Navy instructor demonstrates to U.S. Marines how to catch a cobra during a jungle survival exercise as part of the "Cobra Gold 2013" joint military exercise, at a military base in Chon Buri province, Thailand, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A U.S. Marine poses with two chopped tails of dead cobras in his nostrils during a jungle survival exercise with the Thai Navy as part of the "Cobra Gold 2013" joint military exercise, at a military base in Chon Buri province, Thailand, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

