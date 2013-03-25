Edition:
Outsource Inc.

<p>Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>An employee carries her lunch at a cafeteria inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>An employee arrives at Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. India's IT outsourcers are promoting "mini CEOs" capable of running businesses on their own, while trimming down on the hordes of entry-level computer coders they normally hire as they try to squeeze more profits out of their staff. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Employees work out at a gym inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Employees chat during their lunch break inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida in the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A trainer gives a lecture to newly recruited employees inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Newly recruited employees attend a training session inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Employee take their lunch at a cafeteria inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A trainer (L) gives a lecture to newly recruited employees inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Employees arrive for work at Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida in the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

