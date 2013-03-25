Outsource Inc.
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An employee carries her lunch at a cafeteria inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An employee carries her lunch at a cafeteria inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An employee arrives at Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. India's IT outsourcers are promoting "mini CEOs" capable of running businesses on their own, while trimming down on the hordes of entry-level...more
An employee arrives at Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. India's IT outsourcers are promoting "mini CEOs" capable of running businesses on their own, while trimming down on the hordes of entry-level computer coders they normally hire as they try to squeeze more profits out of their staff. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work out at a gym inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work out at a gym inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees chat during their lunch break inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees chat during their lunch break inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida in the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida in the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A trainer gives a lecture to newly recruited employees inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A trainer gives a lecture to newly recruited employees inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Newly recruited employees attend a training session inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Newly recruited employees attend a training session inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employee take their lunch at a cafeteria inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employee take their lunch at a cafeteria inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A trainer (L) gives a lecture to newly recruited employees inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A trainer (L) gives a lecture to newly recruited employees inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees arrive for work at Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees arrive for work at Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida in the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida in the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Refugee camp fire in Thailand
Dozens are dead after a fire at a camp home to thousands of refugees near the Thai-Myanmar border.
Riots in Myanmar
Unrest between Buddhists and Muslims in central Myanmar has reduced neighborhoods to ashes and stoked fears that last year's sectarian bloodshed is spreading...
Nigeria's oil thieves
Thousands in Nigeria engage in a practice known locally as 'oil bunkering' - hacking into pipelines to steal and then refine crude.
MORE IN PICTURES
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.