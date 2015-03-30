Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 30, 2015 | 8:15pm BST

Palm Sunday

People throw flower petals during the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. Hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week, drawing thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Members of the Brotherhood of Gentlemen Legionnaires of Asturias are seen before taking part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A costalero (R) (men who carry floats bearing the statue of Christ or the Virgin Mary) stretches next to hooded penitents before the start of "La Borriquita" Palm Sunday procession in Madrid, Spain, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Catholics participate in the Palm Sunday procession in Suchitoto, El Salvador March 29, 2015. Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus Christ's triumphant entry into Jerusalem on the back of a donkey and marks the start of Holy Week. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Catholic nuns hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmiany, northwest of Minsk, Belarus March 29, 2015. Catholic believers mark Palm Sunday on March 29 and will celebrate Easter the following Sunday. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Spanish Catholics carry a devotional image of 'La Borriquita' during a Palm Sunday procession in Pontevedra, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Pope Francis holds a palm leaf as he leads the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Actors perform during the "Passion of Christ" play to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Imotski, south Croatia, March 29, 2015. Today Christians celebrate Palm Sunday.

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A Catholic attends a Palm Sunday procession at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A costalero (a man who carries floats bearing the statue of Christ or the Virgin), traditionally known as "paso", adjusts the "costal" (headdress) of his friend before taking part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A Catholic attends a Palm Sunday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Two penitents take part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Estrella Ruiz, 10, cries as she is embraced by her father Juanlo, 44, while he carries a float bearing the statue of the Virgin inside a church as they take part as penitents in the "Salud" brotherhood in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A Catholic holds up palm cross during a Palm Sunday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A Catholic holds up a palm cross during a Palm Sunday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Penitents prepare outside a church before they take part in the "Huerto" brotherhood in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Young boys lead a procession during Palm Sunday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Pope Francis blesses with holy water as he arrives to lead the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A vendor arranges palm branches outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during a Palm Sunday procession in Jerusalem's Old City March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Riddle of the Chinese Sphinx

Riddle of the Chinese Sphinx

