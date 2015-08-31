Palmyra in ruins
A general view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. The hardline Islamic State group has destroyed part of an ancient temple in Syria's Palmyra city, a group monitoring the conflict said on August 30,...more
A view shows the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the colonnade in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A general view shows the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the Monumental Arch in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows columns in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A general view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the Funerary Temple in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows columns in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A general view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show explosives on stone ledges of columns during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Syria's...more
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show explosives by a wall during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen...more
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show people carrying a barrel during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen...more
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads "The...more
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads,...more
Next Slideshows
Clashes outside Ukraine parliament
Demonstrators and police clash over a constitutional amendment aimed at ending the separatist rebellion in the east.
Pumping iron with Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev flex their muscles during a morning workout in Sochi.
Remembering Katrina
Brass bands and presidential visits mark the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
I am fleeing my home, Syria
For many refugees, the path from war-ravaged Syria to Europe runs through Turkey, Greece, Macedonia, Serbia and Hungary.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.