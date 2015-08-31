Edition:
Palmyra in ruins

A general view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. The hardline Islamic State group has destroyed part of an ancient temple in Syria's Palmyra city, a group monitoring the conflict said on August 30, 2015. The militants targeted the Temple of Bel, a Roman-era structure in the central desert city, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A general view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. The hardline Islamic State group has destroyed part of an ancient temple in Syria's Palmyra city, a group monitoring the conflict said on August 30, 2015. The militants targeted the Temple of Bel, a Roman-era structure in the central desert city, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A view shows the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the colonnade in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A view shows the colonnade in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A general view shows the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A general view shows the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the Monumental Arch in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A view shows the Monumental Arch in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows columns in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A view shows columns in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A general view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A general view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the Funerary Temple in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A view shows the Funerary Temple in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows columns in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A view shows columns in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A general view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A general view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show explosives on stone ledges of columns during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Syria's antiquities chief Maamoun Abdulkarim told Reuters the images did appear to show the destruction of the ancient Baal Shamin temple and correlated with descriptions given by residents of the explosion detonated there. Five photos were distributed on social media showing explosives being carried inside, being planted around the walls of the temple, a large blast and then rubble. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads "Placing explosives in the Baal Shamin pagan temple in the city of Tadmour". REUTERS/Social Media

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show explosives on stone ledges of columns during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Syria's antiquities chief Maamoun Abdulkarim told Reuters the images did appear to show the destruction of the ancient Baal Shamin temple and correlated with descriptions given by residents of the explosion detonated there. Five photos were distributed on social media showing explosives being carried inside, being planted around the walls of the temple, a large blast and then rubble. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads "Placing explosives in the Baal Shamin pagan temple in the city of Tadmour". REUTERS/Social Media
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show explosives by a wall during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads "Placing explosives in the Baal Shamin pagan temple". REUTERS/Social Media

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show explosives by a wall during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads "Placing explosives in the Baal Shamin pagan temple". REUTERS/Social Media
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show people carrying a barrel during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads "Placing explosives in the Baal Shamin pagan temple". REUTERS/Social Media

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show people carrying a barrel during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads "Placing explosives in the Baal Shamin pagan temple". REUTERS/Social Media
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads "The complete destruction of the Baal Shamin pagan temple". REUTERS/Social Media

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads "The complete destruction of the Baal Shamin pagan temple". REUTERS/Social Media
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads, "The moment of the explosion of the Baal Shamin pagan temple in the city of Tadmour". REUTERS/Social Media

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads, "The moment of the explosion of the Baal Shamin pagan temple in the city of Tadmour". REUTERS/Social Media
