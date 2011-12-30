Photos of the week

Edition:
Siberian tigers approach a keeper's car as they wait to be fed at the Siberian Tiger Forest Park in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, December 27, 2011. More than 800 Siberian tigers are currently living in the park, which is also a breeding center for this endangered species, local media reported. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Siberian tigers approach a keeper's car as they wait to be fed at the Siberian Tiger Forest Park in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, December 27, 2011. More than 800 Siberian tigers are currently living in the park, which is also a breeding center for this endangered species, local media reported. REUTERS/Sheng Li

A woman smokes a cigarette as she walks her pet dog on a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman smokes a cigarette as she walks her pet dog on a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

An onlooker jumps over a sandbag barricade being removed by a bulldozer dismantling barricades erected by tribal fighters loyal to the powerful al-Ahmar family during recent fighting with security forces, in Sanaa December 28, 2011. A military committee set up under a GCC peace deal signed in Saudi Arabia last month oversaw on Wednesday the dismantling of military and militant fortifications that have divided the Yemeni capital...more

An onlooker jumps over a sandbag barricade being removed by a bulldozer dismantling barricades erected by tribal fighters loyal to the powerful al-Ahmar family during recent fighting with security forces, in Sanaa December 28, 2011. A military committee set up under a GCC peace deal signed in Saudi Arabia last month oversaw on Wednesday the dismantling of military and militant fortifications that have divided the Yemeni capital since protests against President Ali Abdullah Saleh's 33-year rule began in January. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People are soaked while trying to enter a taxi in the financial district of Montevideo December 30, 2011, where workers threw water at each other to celebrate the end of the year. Workers throw water at people and discard old calendars to mark the last working day of the year on December 30. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa

People are soaked while trying to enter a taxi in the financial district of Montevideo December 30, 2011, where workers threw water at each other to celebrate the end of the year. Workers throw water at people and discard old calendars to mark the last working day of the year on December 30. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa

A girl eats a candy apple during an annual gift-giving event organised by firefighters in Ciudad Juarez December 24, 2011. The firefighters from Ciudad Juarez collect donated toys throughout the year for Christmas and hand them out to poor children on Christmas eve. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A girl eats a candy apple during an annual gift-giving event organised by firefighters in Ciudad Juarez December 24, 2011. The firefighters from Ciudad Juarez collect donated toys throughout the year for Christmas and hand them out to poor children on Christmas eve. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Police officers greet each other at the scene of a murder on Oxford Street in London, December 27, 2011. An 18-year-old was stabbed to death in front of horrified shoppers on Monday during a fight between two groups of youths on London's Oxford Street, one of Europe's busiest retail districts which was packed with thousands of bargain hunters. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Police officers greet each other at the scene of a murder on Oxford Street in London, December 27, 2011. An 18-year-old was stabbed to death in front of horrified shoppers on Monday during a fight between two groups of youths on London's Oxford Street, one of Europe's busiest retail districts which was packed with thousands of bargain hunters. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Couples toast during their mass wedding in Lima, Peru, December 27, 2011. Some 92 couples tied the knot in the mass wedding ceremony which was headed by Mayor of Lima Susana Villaran and held to coincide with the year-end holidays. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Couples toast during their mass wedding in Lima, Peru, December 27, 2011. Some 92 couples tied the knot in the mass wedding ceremony which was headed by Mayor of Lima Susana Villaran and held to coincide with the year-end holidays. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Extreme right wing Jewish settlers (R), argue with protestors during a weekly protest, in front of their house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem December 30, 2011. Some 100 activists protested against the Jewish settlement in the predominantly Arab neighborhood and threw rocks towards a house occupied by the settlers leading them to confront the protesters, to minor clashes. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Extreme right wing Jewish settlers (R), argue with protestors during a weekly protest, in front of their house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem December 30, 2011. Some 100 activists protested against the Jewish settlement in the predominantly Arab neighborhood and threw rocks towards a house occupied by the settlers leading them to confront the protesters, to minor clashes. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Picture shows the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Picture shows the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un salutes as he accompanies the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this photo taken by Kyodo December 28, 2011. North Korea's military staged a huge funeral procession on Wednesday in the snowy streets of the capital Pyongyang for its deceased "dear leader," Kim Jong-il, readying a transition to his son, Kim Jong-un. Ri...more

North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un salutes as he accompanies the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this photo taken by Kyodo December 28, 2011. North Korea's military staged a huge funeral procession on Wednesday in the snowy streets of the capital Pyongyang for its deceased "dear leader," Kim Jong-il, readying a transition to his son, Kim Jong-un. Ri Yong-ho, Chief of General Staff of the Korea People's Army, salutes on the right. REUTERS/Kyodo

President Barack Obama tries to evade the wandering fingers of 8-month-old Cooper Wall Wagner as he poses for a picture with his parents, Captain Greg Wagner and Meredith Wagner as Obama met U.S. Marines and their families having lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base in Hawaii, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama tries to evade the wandering fingers of 8-month-old Cooper Wall Wagner as he poses for a picture with his parents, Captain Greg Wagner and Meredith Wagner as Obama met U.S. Marines and their families having lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base in Hawaii, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Arym Ward kneels as she takes part in a re-enactment of the birth of Jesus following the Sunday mass at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 18, 2011. St. Leo Catholic Church, located in one of the most abandoned pockets of the nation's most depressed city, is operating on life support. Built more than 120 years ago as Detroit was developing into a manufacturing powerhouse, St. Leo is one of the many area churches to...more

Arym Ward kneels as she takes part in a re-enactment of the birth of Jesus following the Sunday mass at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 18, 2011. St. Leo Catholic Church, located in one of the most abandoned pockets of the nation's most depressed city, is operating on life support. Built more than 120 years ago as Detroit was developing into a manufacturing powerhouse, St. Leo is one of the many area churches to have succumbed to a same priest and parishioner shortage that has plagued the Catholic Church in America. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Los Angeles Lakers' Troy Murphy falls into the courtside fans as he runs after a rebound against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Los Angeles Lakers' Troy Murphy falls into the courtside fans as he runs after a rebound against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Fatima, 21, a supporter of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Pakistan's Movement for Justice) looks up as she attends a rally in Karachi December 25, 2011. Pakistan's former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan brought at least 100,000 people into the streets of Karachi in a massive rally that increases pressure on the civilian government and cements his standing as a political force. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Fatima, 21, a supporter of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Pakistan's Movement for Justice) looks up as she attends a rally in Karachi December 25, 2011. Pakistan's former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan brought at least 100,000 people into the streets of Karachi in a massive rally that increases pressure on the civilian government and cements his standing as a political force. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Bindia Rana (L), 41, an eunuch locally referred to as hijra, laughs with a friend Rifee Khan, 34, at home in Karachi December 28, 2011. Orders went out from the Supreme Court to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to enrol eunuchs as voters, a development that accords the basic right to a much mistreated community, local media reported in November 2011. It is estimated there are between 80,000 and 300,000 members of the...more

Bindia Rana (L), 41, an eunuch locally referred to as hijra, laughs with a friend Rifee Khan, 34, at home in Karachi December 28, 2011. Orders went out from the Supreme Court to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to enrol eunuchs as voters, a development that accords the basic right to a much mistreated community, local media reported in November 2011. It is estimated there are between 80,000 and 300,000 members of the transgender community, locally referred to as hijras, in Pakistan. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Ann Romney, after kicking off her shoes (R), stands on a chair to introduce her husband, Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), at a campaign stop at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa December 29, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ann Romney, after kicking off her shoes (R), stands on a chair to introduce her husband, Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), at a campaign stop at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa December 29, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Muslims offer evening prayers inside a mosque in New Delhi December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer evening prayers inside a mosque in New Delhi December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Honduran migrant stands near an image of Jesus Christ during Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, December 24, 2011. Hundreds of thousands of migrants, mostly Central Americans, risk robbery, death from fast-moving freight trains or dehydration in the desert while trying to reach the U.S. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

A Honduran migrant stands near an image of Jesus Christ during Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, December 24, 2011. Hundreds of thousands of migrants, mostly Central Americans, risk robbery, death from fast-moving freight trains or dehydration in the desert while trying to reach the U.S. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Anti-government protesters shout slogans while standing in front of laser beams emitted by riot police in the village of Diraz west of Manama, December 29, 2011. Hundreds of anti-government protesters took to the streets demanding the downfall of the regime. Riot police fired tear gas to disperse and prevent demonstrators from entering the main highway. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Anti-government protesters shout slogans while standing in front of laser beams emitted by riot police in the village of Diraz west of Manama, December 29, 2011. Hundreds of anti-government protesters took to the streets demanding the downfall of the regime. Riot police fired tear gas to disperse and prevent demonstrators from entering the main highway. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

