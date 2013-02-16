Photos of the week

A worker curls snakes that are to be dried at a snake slaughterhouse at Kapetakan village near Cirebon, Indonesia's West Java province February 8, 2013. Wakira, who is known as "Boss Cobra", owns the slaughterhouse that produces snake meat and skin. Snake meat is believed by some to be a remedy for skin diseases and asthma, as well as an aid to increase virility. The skin of the snakes are used to make bags, shoes, wallets and belts. Wakira employs ten workers and earns up to 15 million rupiah ($ 1,562) a month from the factory's production. The snake skins, measuring in the hundreds of metres, are sold to bag factories in the West and Central Java provinces on a monthly basis. The price of a bag made from snake skin costs between 150,000 rupiah ($ 15.60) and 300,000 rupiah ($31.20), depending on its size. REUTERS/Beawiharta