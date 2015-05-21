Photos of the week
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, United States, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Rohingya boy, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, holds his ball as he walks at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Gordon Satterly, 61, from Michigan (L) kisses his husband Richard Brand, 53, from Texas, at the International Gay Rodeo Association's Rodeo In the Rock party in Little Rock, Arkansas, United States April 24, 2015. Contestants at the International Gay...more
A wounded man lies on the ground after he was shot in the head by a policeman, according to protesters, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. The man died on his...more
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, hugs an alpaca in her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. Lisa came to Portugal from England in 2009 to set up Monte Frio Alpacas, a project where she breeds alpacas, which produce wool. Lisa's 14 alpacas produce about 50...more
Graduate Robert McConnel asks U.S. President Barack Obama to strike a "James Bond" pose during the 134th Commencement Exercises of the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Bangladeshi migrant who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, sits inside a shelter after having a haircut in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian paramedic holds an IV drip while assisting a Rohingya migrant mother, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, as she carries her child, inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 21,...more
Residents cross over an improvised bridge after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray during a protest against a shopping center, which opens on Saturdays, near their neighbourhood, in the southern city of Ashdod May 18, 2015. About 10,000 protesters took part in the protest. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man uses a mobile phone while riding a camel through a traffic jam in downtown Cairo, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Cast member Emma Stone poses during a photocall for the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Students from the Siberian State Technological University team squeeze into a car during a local competition and attempt for a Guinness Book of World Records for the most number of people in a car in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, May 16. 2015. The three best...more
A group of fans dressed in homemade replica armour of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" movie characters, Iron Man, Captain America and Thor, watch the film in a theatre in Changchun, Jilin province, China, May 16, 2015. The group, led by college student Zu...more
Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
A protester kneels with his skateboard amidst water jets during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, Chile, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen
Customers sitting inside a fast food shop are seen behind its hamburger advertisement poster on a window at the Tokyo's Akihabara shopping district, Japan, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Kurdish Syrian immigrant Sahin Serko cries next to his 7 year-old daughter Ariana minutes after crossing the border into Macedonia, along with another 45 Syrian immigrants, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 14, 2015. Hundreds...more
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
