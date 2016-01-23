Photos of the week
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2016....more
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain,...more
Pizzas are seen on the terrace of Cappuccino restaurant after an attack on the restaurant and the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A migrant walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A visitor takes a selfie beside a Geminoid HI-2 robot, which is made in likeness of its creator, Japanese professor Hiroshi Ishiguro (not pictured), during the opening ceremony of the Congress of the Future event in Santiago, Chile, January 19, 2016....more
A woman gets water from a well dug in the Black Imfolozi River bed, which is dry due to drought, near Ulundi, northeast of Durban, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Participants sit at a bar during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
On an unseasonably cold day, a homeless person tries to stay warm at the entrance of a subway station near the White House in Washington January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Plane spotters take pictures as an Airbus A333-300 passenger jet of Swiss arline takes off from Zurich Airport, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man dips into the icy waters of a lake as part of celebrations for Orthodox Epiphany on the outskirts of Minsk, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at a combat diver during her visit to Naval Base Command in Kiel, Germany, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Blood stains and flak jackets used by attackers remain in the hallway of a dormitory where a militant attack took place, at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
People pull up a man that witnesses said was unemployed and had tried to commit suicide near the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Several thousands youths demonstrated outside the local government...more
The dead body of Antonio Jimenez Patrix lies on the floor after he was killed at the Central Market in San Salvador, July 17, 2015. Patrix was working for a man who owns a stall selling bananas at the market. The owner refused to pay extortion money...more
A volunteer at a Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa, United States, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Two men remove the Indonesian flag as the compound of the Gafatar sect burns after being set on fire by local villagers, at Antibar village in Mempawah Regency, Indonesia West Kalimantan Province, January 19, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto....more
A picture of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa, United States, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his first round match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Greek pensioner holds a shepherd's crook during a demonstration against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.